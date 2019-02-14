2019 NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest: Watch event online, live streaming, TV, date, time
Devin Booker will try to defend his title as the Curry brothers do battle
NBA All-Star Saturday night features three events, but the truth is that most people are only interested in two of them -- the first of which is the Three-Point Contest, which will run for the 33rd time on Saturday night in Charlotte.
For the first time, the field in this year's contest will feature 10 shooters, though it will remain just a two-round competition. As always, there will be five racks with five balls each spread around the arc, and each contestant will have 60 seconds to make as many shots as they can. The top three shooters from the first round will advance to the championship round, where one winner will be crowned.
Phoenix Suns sharpshooter Devin Booker is back to defend last year's title. If he can, he'll be the first player to repeat since Jason Kapono won the title in back-to-back years in 2007 and 2008.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2019 NBA Three-Point Contest.
How to watch NBA Three-Point Contest
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 16
- Time: 8 p.m. ET (Second event)
- Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Three-Point Contest participants
- Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks
- Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
- Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
- Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
- Danny Green, Toronto Raptors
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets
