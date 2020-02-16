2020 NBA 3-Point Contest odds, best picks: All-Star Saturday predictions from proven expert

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine looks to make history when he takes part in the 2020 NBA 3-Point Contest at United Center in Chicago in the second event on All-Star Saturday. Start time is approximately 9 p.m. ET. LaVine, who already has demolished his career high in made 3-pointers this season, is hoping to become the first player to win both this contest and the dunk contest after capturing the crown in the latter event in both 2015 and 2016.

The 24-year-old is a +1200 long shot, however, while reigning champion Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets is the favorite at +350 in the 2020 NBA 3-Point Contest odds.

2020 NBA 3-Point Contest predictions

One of the eight participants Barner is fading is Harris. While there have been six players to record back-to-back wins since the event was introduced in 1986, no one has accomplished the feat since Jason Kapono in 2007 and 2008. Harris has gone 6-for-12 from beyond the arc in his last two games but was just 14-for-37 over his previous seven contests, converting fewer than three attempts in six of those outings.

The 28-year-old swingman will need to come up with a huge performance on Saturday if he hopes to repeat. His average of 2.4 made 3-pointers this season is less than six of the other seven participants in the event and his 40.8 percent conversion rate is well below those of fellow competitors Duncan Robinson (43.8) and Davis Bertans (42.4).

2020 NBA 3-Point Contest odds

Joe Harris +350

Trae Young +390

Davis Bertans +460

Duncan Robinson +460

Devin Booker +500

Buddy Hield +700

Zach LaVine +1200

Devonte' Graham +1200