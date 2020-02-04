2020 NBA All-Star Weekend: 3-Point Contest format changing this year; all eight participants confirmed

The 3-Point Contest is one of the most iconic parts of the NBA's All-Star Weekend, and has remained largely unchanged since its inception back in 1986. But this year, the league has decided it needs to be shaken up. It announced the changes Tuesday, as the contest will include two extra shots this year. Each shot will be from six feet behind the 3-point line, and will be worth three points. In addition, contestants will get an extra 10 seconds to complete all the shots, raising the time limit from 60 seconds to 70 seconds.

The 2020 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest features a new look with the addition of two shots in the "MTN DEW Zone" – two locations positioned equidistant between the traditional racks at the top of the 3-point arc and the adjacent "wing" rack. Each of the two ball pedestals in the MTN DEW Zone is located 6 feet behind the 3-point line and holds one special green ball, the "3-Ball." Shots made with the green ball are worth three points. Click here for a diagram showing the location of the MTN DEW Zone. In addition to the two new shots, the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest will continue to have five main shooting locations – four racks containing four official NBA game balls (each worth one point) and one multicolored "money" ball (worth two points) as well as one special "all money ball" rack. Every ball on the all money ball rack, which each participant can place at any of the five traditional shooting locations, is worth two points. With the addition of the MTN DEW Zone, the number of balls in a round has increased to 27 from 25, the amount of time in a round has expanded to 70 seconds (1:10) from 60 seconds (1:00) and the maximum possible score in a round has risen to 40 points from 34 points. The three competitors with the highest scores in the first round advance to the championship round. The player with the highest score in the championship round is the winner of the 2020 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest. Click here for a complete explanation of the rules.

The deep shots in the MTN DEW Zone could add an interesting wrinkle to the contest. At this point it's unclear whether the players will shoot the deep shots in between racks, or just wait until the end. Leaving them for last seems to make the most sense since they're worth extra points, and could help with a comeback.

Plus, putting the shooting spots farther back does represent the changing dynamic of the league, with players taking deeper and deeper 3s every season. It's not uncommon for players such as James Harden, Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis to launch multiple 30-footers a night. But at the same time, the 3-Point Contest didn't need fixing, and this doesn't really feel necessary. If you want to bring back the Shooting Stars competition, then just bring that back instead of trying to tie it in with the 3-Point Contest.

2020 3-Point Contest Participants

Harris won last season's contest, beating Hield and Steph Curry in the championship round.