After a stellar performance in the NBA's seeding games in Orlando, the Toronto Raptors begin their 2020 NBA Playoffs journey with a Game 1 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry lead the Raptors as they attempt to defend their 2019 NBA championship, while the Nets are led by the trio of Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen and Joe Harris. Patrick McCaw (knee) and Oshae Brissett (knee) will miss the game for the Raptors, while Jamal Crawford (hamstring) is out of action for Brooklyn.

Tip-off is at 4 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Toronto as the 9.5-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Raptors odds. The over-under, or total number of points expected, is 222. Before making Raptors vs. Nets picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Nets. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Nets vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Nets spread: Raptors -9.5

Raptors vs. Nets over-under: 222 points

Raptors vs. Nets money line: Raptors -500, Nets +400

TOR: The Raptors are 6-2 against the spread in the last eight games

BKL: The Nets are 6-2 against the spread in the last eight games

Why the Raptors can cover

The Raptors are an elite defensive team, and that performance fuels the team's overall success. Toronto ranks No. 2 in the NBA in defensive efficiency this season, with top-three marks in effective field-goal percentage allowed and turnover rate. Against a Brooklyn team with limited personnel and a bottom-10 overall offense, the Raptors should be able to excel defensively throughout the series.

Offensively, Toronto has a clear path to efficiency by avoiding turnovers, with the Nets ranking second-to-last in the NBA in turnover creation. Beyond that, the Raptors should be able to generate efficient shot attempts, leaning heavily on Siakam, Lowry and Fred VanVleet for creation and the duo of Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka for front-court presence.

Why the Nets can cover

While Brooklyn's roster is decimated by injuries, illnesses and opt-outs, the Nets were incredibly competitive in the seeding games. Part of that stems from a team-wide dedication to playing hard, but the Nets also have strengths to draw from against the Raptors. Offensively, Brooklyn will fight an uphill battle against an elite defense, but the Nets rank in the top-eight in the NBA on the offensive glass.

Given that defensive rebounding is perhaps Toronto's biggest weakness on that end of the floor, that could bode well for Brooklyn. Defensively, the Nets are better overall, and that includes a top-five mark in the NBA in effective field-goal percentage allowed. Brooklyn also does a good job keeping its opponents off the free-throw line, which could help to limit Toronto's offensive efficiency.

How to make Raptors vs. Nets picks

