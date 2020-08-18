Watch Now: Time to Schein: The Bucks will not make it to the NBA Finals ( 1:25 )

The Oklahoma City Thunder looks for continued success against the Houston Rockets when they meet in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Tuesday in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. The Thunder won two of three games against the Rockets during the regular season and have won seven of the past 10 meetings. Oklahoma City leads the all-time regular season series 114-109, and leads the all-time postseason series 25-17, including a 6-2 edge in series wins. Houston won the last playoff series between the teams, 4-1, in the 2017 first round. Russell Westbrook (quad) has been ruled out for Houston.

Tip-off from HP Field House in Orlando, Fla., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City is a two-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Rockets odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 225.

Thunder vs. Rockets spread: Thunder -2

Thunder vs. Rockets over-under: 225 points

Thunder vs. Rockets money line: Thunder -130, Rockets +110

OKC: Has earned a playoff berth for the 10th time in the last 11 seasons

HOU: G James Harden led the NBA in scoring for the third straight year at 34.3 ppg

Why the Thunder can cover

Since the restart, the fifth-seeded Thunder holds the second-best defensive ranking (105.4) in the league, holding opponents to the lowest 3-point percentage (30.4) and fifth-lowest shooting percentage (44.3). Oklahoma City has the third-best record (38-17) among all NBA teams since Thanksgiving Day, and the most wins among Western Conference teams during that span, behind Milwaukee (41-14) and Toronto (40-15). The Thunder have five players averaging 10 or more points per game with guard-forward Shai-Gilgeous Alexander leading the way at 19 points. He also is averaging 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Point guard Dennis Schroder averages 18.9 points and four assists. Against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, Schroder returned from a 13-day absence to score 17 points and dish out four assists in just 25 minutes of action. In three games against the Rockets this season, Schroder is averaging 20.3 points and five rebounds, including a 23-point, five-rebound performance at Houston on Jan. 20.

Why the Rockets can cover

Despite that, Oklahoma City isn't a lock to cover the Thunder vs. Rockets spread. Houston finished the regular season 44-28 and is the only team to have gone .500 or better in each of the past 14 seasons. From 1984-85 through 2019-20, the Rockets went .500 or better in 33 of 36 seasons. No other team did so more than 31 times over that span. This marks the 34th time in 53 seasons Houston has made the playoffs.

Harden has been red hot since the restart and has scored 39 or more points three times since July 31, when he hit for 49 points against the Dallas Mavericks. Harden also had a 45-point, 17-rebound effort against Indiana on Wednesday. In three meetings against the Thunder this season, Harden is averaging 28.7 points, five rebounds and 5.3 assists, including a 40-point game on Oct. 28. He has faced Oklahoma City 28 times in his career and is averaging 28.3 points, 7.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

