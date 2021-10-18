nba-logo.jpg
The 2021-22 NBA regular season is at our doorstep. Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will get their championship rings before hosting the Brooklyn Nets, followed by the Golden State Warriors taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the nightcap. 

If you're late to the team preview party and need to cram before the opening tip, here's a look at all 30 teams' rosters, key offseason moves and biggest questions entering the campaign. If you missed our Top 100 player rankings entering the season, check that out. 

Still on tap: Our CBS Sports playoff predictions, including who will fall, or rise, into the play-in-tournament, conference champions and Finals winner. That piece will be out Tuesday. 

In the meantime, below are our staff's predictions for the end-of-season awards, including MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year.

Award
Bill Reiter
Brad Botkin
Jasmyn Wimbish
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Colin Ward-Henninger
Jack Maloney
James Herbert
Sam Quinn
Most Valuable PlayerLuka DoncicDamian LillardKevin DurantKevin DurantJames HardenLuka DoncicStephen CurryGiannis Antetokounmpo
Rookie of the YearCade CunninghamCade CunninghamJalen GreenJalen GreenCade CunninghamCade CunninghamCade CunninghamCade Cunningham
Defensive Player of the YearBen SimmonsAnthony DavisDraymond GreenRudy GobertBam AdebayoAnthony DavisGiannis AntetokounmpoDraymond Green
Sixth Man of the YearJordan ClarksonJordan ClarksonDerrick RoseDerrick RoseTyler HerroJordan ClarksonTyler HerroJordan Clarkson
Most Improved PlayerMichael Porter Jr.Jordan PooleMichael Porter Jr.Kevin Porter Jr.Jordan PooleShai Gilgeous-AlexanderJordan PooleOG Anunoby
ExpertCoach of the YearExecutive of the Year

Bill Reiter

Steve Nash

Daryl Morey

Brad Botkin

Nate McMillan

Rob Pelinka

Jasmyn Wimbish

Monty Williams

Pat Riley

Michael Kaskey-Blomain

Nate McMillan

Marc Eversley

Colin Ward-Henninger

Michael Malone

Sean Marks

Jack Maloney

Ime Udoka

Marc Eversley

James Herbert

Steve Kerr

Pat Riley

Sam Quinn

Steve Nash

Brad Stevens