The 2021-22 NBA regular season is at our doorstep. Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will get their championship rings before hosting the Brooklyn Nets, followed by the Golden State Warriors taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the nightcap.

If you're late to the team preview party and need to cram before the opening tip, here's a look at all 30 teams' rosters, key offseason moves and biggest questions entering the campaign. If you missed our Top 100 player rankings entering the season, check that out.

Still on tap: Our CBS Sports playoff predictions, including who will fall, or rise, into the play-in-tournament, conference champions and Finals winner. That piece will be out Tuesday.

In the meantime, below are our staff's predictions for the end-of-season awards, including MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year.

Award Bill Reiter Brad Botkin Jasmyn Wimbish Michael Kaskey-Blomain Colin Ward-Henninger Jack Maloney James Herbert Sam Quinn Most Valuable Player Luka Doncic Damian Lillard Kevin Durant Kevin Durant James Harden Luka Doncic Stephen Curry Giannis Antetokounmpo Rookie of the Year Cade Cunningham Cade Cunningham Jalen Green Jalen Green Cade Cunningham Cade Cunningham Cade Cunningham Cade Cunningham Defensive Player of the Year Ben Simmons Anthony Davis Draymond Green Rudy Gobert Bam Adebayo Anthony Davis Giannis Antetokounmpo Draymond Green Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson Jordan Clarkson Derrick Rose Derrick Rose Tyler Herro Jordan Clarkson Tyler Herro Jordan Clarkson Most Improved Player Michael Porter Jr. Jordan Poole Michael Porter Jr. Kevin Porter Jr. Jordan Poole Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jordan Poole OG Anunoby