The 2021-22 NBA regular season is at our doorstep. Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will get their championship rings before hosting the Brooklyn Nets, followed by the Golden State Warriors taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the nightcap.
If you're late to the team preview party and need to cram before the opening tip, here's a look at all 30 teams' rosters, key offseason moves and biggest questions entering the campaign. If you missed our Top 100 player rankings entering the season, check that out.
Still on tap: Our CBS Sports playoff predictions, including who will fall, or rise, into the play-in-tournament, conference champions and Finals winner. That piece will be out Tuesday.
In the meantime, below are our staff's predictions for the end-of-season awards, including MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year.
|Expert
|Coach of the Year
|Executive of the Year
Bill Reiter
Steve Nash
Daryl Morey
Brad Botkin
Nate McMillan
Rob Pelinka
Jasmyn Wimbish
Monty Williams
Pat Riley
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Nate McMillan
Marc Eversley
Colin Ward-Henninger
Michael Malone
Sean Marks
Jack Maloney
Ime Udoka
Marc Eversley
James Herbert
Steve Kerr
Pat Riley
Sam Quinn
Steve Nash
Brad Stevens