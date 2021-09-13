With the NBA offseason nearing an end and training camps set to start at the end of September, that means the 2021-22 season is almost upon us. The regular season tips off on Oct. 19 as the league celebrates its 75th anniversary. After a season that endured countless postponed games, empty arenas and heightened restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA is hoping that with accessible vaccines the atmosphere at games can take a step toward normalcy in 2021-22.

We saw just how impactful fans can be throughout the postseason as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks clinched the franchise's first title since 1971 on their home court against the Phoenix Suns. Now, every other team in the league will look to dethrone the Bucks this upcoming season, which will overflow with storylines after tons of player movement in the offseason. Chief among the most active teams were the Los Angeles Lakers, who revamped their entire roster centered around the move to bring Russell Westbrook to L.A. For other teams, like the Golden State Warriors, getting back injured players will be the key to their success this season.

To get you prepared for the upcoming season, our team of NBA writers will be previewing each team across the league, breaking down the roster, storylines and reasons to watch all 30 franchises -- from watching the progression of No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, to seeing how the New York Knicks follow up last season's playoff appearance.

