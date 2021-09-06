NBA championships are won in June (or July ... or August), but the foundation is laid almost a year prior during the free agency period. We just saw how offseason signings like Bobby Portis and Jae Crowder helped shape the postseason, and those are the types of moves that teams started to make on Monday, when they were officially allowed to negotiate with players.
The biggest names are off the board as Kawhi Leonard is re-signing with the Clippers while Chris Paul is returning to the Phoenix Suns. Kyle Lowry is now a member of the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Raptors. In exchange, Miami sent Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa to Toronto.
Another coveted point guard, Lonzo Ball, will reportedly join Zach LaVine in the Bulls backcourt in another sign-and-trade deal involving Chicago and the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't come to terms with any superstars in free agency after trading for Russell Westbrook, but they added key veteran role players like Trevor Ariza, Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington, while bringing back Dwight Howard for a third stint to help bolster their attack around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Also, All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan is heading to the Bulls in yet another sign-and-trade, while big man Andre Drummond joined the 76ers, presumably as a backup to MVP finalist Joel Embiid. Chicago also shipped Lauri Markkanen to the Cleveland Cavaliers on a sign-and-trade as part of three-way deal involving the Portland Trail Blazers.
We'll continue to update this post throughout the offseason as decisions are made, so be sure to keep checking back to see how your favorite team is shaping up for the 2021-22 season. Also, don't put much stock in the rankings outside the top 20 or so, since beyond that it largely depends on what a specific team is looking for.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Kawhi Leonard (30)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year deal worth $176.3M
|2
Chris Paul (36)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year deal worth up to $120M
|3
Kyle Lowry (35)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $90M deal
|4
Mike Conley (33)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $74M deal
|5
John Collins (23)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 5-year, $125M deal
|6
DeMar DeRozan (32)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $85M deal
|7
Lonzo Ball (23)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $85M deal
|8
Norman Powell (28)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 5-year, $90M deal
|9
Duncan Robinson (27)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 5-year, $90M deal
|10
Spencer Dinwiddie (28)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $62M deal
|11
Evan Fournier (28)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $78M deal
|12
Devonte' Graham (26)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $47M deal
|13
Tim Hardaway Jr. (29)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $72M deal
|14
Jarrett Allen (23)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 5-year, $100M deal
|15
Kelly Oubre Jr. (25)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $25M deal
|16
Kemba Walker (31)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $8M deal
|17
Will Barton (30)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $32M deal
|18
Dennis Schroder (27)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5.9M deal
|19
Gary Trent Jr. (22)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $54M deal
|20
Derrick Rose (32)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $43M deal
|21
Andre Drummond (28)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, minimum deal
|22
Danny Green (34)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to a 2-year deal
|23
Lauri Markkanen (24)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to a 4-year, $67M deal
|24
Bruce Brown (25)
|UTIL
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.7M deal
|25
Richaun Holmes (27)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $55M deal
|26
Kelly Olynyk (30)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $37M deal
|27
Alex Caruso (27)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $37M deal
|28
T.J. McConnell (29)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $35.2M deal
|29
Reggie Jackson (31)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $22M deal
|30
Daniel Theis (29)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $36M deal
|31
Cameron Payne (27)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $19M deal
|32
Blake Griffin (32)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|33
Victor Oladipo (29)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|34
Bobby Portis (26)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $9M deal
|35
JaMychal Green (31)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $17M deal
|36
Reggie Bullock (30)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $30.5M deal
|37
Talen Horton-Tucker (20)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $32M deal
|38
Josh Hart (26)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $38M deal
|39
Kendrick Nunn (26)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $10M deal
|40
Andre Iguodala (37)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to deal
|41
P.J. Tucker (36)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $15M deal
|42
Alec Burks (30)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $30M deal
|43
Doug McDermott (29)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $42M deal
|44
Justise Winslow (25)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
|45
Rudy Gay (35)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to deal
|46
Jeff Green (35)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $10M deal
|47
Wayne Ellington (33)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|48
Zach Collins (23)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $22M deal
|49
Carmelo Anthony (37)
|PF
|Agreed to 1-year deal
|50
Kent Bazemore (32)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|51
Trevor Ariza (36)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|52
JJ Redick (37)
|SG
|UFA
|53
Patty Mills (33)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $12M deal
|54
Terence Davis (24)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
|55
Malik Monk (23)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to deal
|56
Austin Rivers (29)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|57
Denzel Valentine (27)
|SG
|UFA
|58
Wesley Matthews (34)
|SG
|UFA
|59
Ish Smith (33)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|60
Otto Porter Jr. (28)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, minimum deal
|61
Lou Williams (34)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
|62
George Hill (35)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $8M deal
|63
Furkan Korkmaz (24)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $15M deal
|64
Rodney Hood (28)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|65
Nerlens Noel (27)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $32M deal
|66
Dwight Howard (35)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to deal
|67
Nicolas Batum (32)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
|68
Paul Millsap (36)
|PF
|Agreed to deal
|69
Cody Zeller (28)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|70
Khem Birch (28)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $20M deal
|71
JaVale McGee (33)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
|72
Boban Marjanovic (33)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|73
Hamidou Diallo (23)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $10.4M deal
|74
DeMarcus Cousins (31)
|C
|UFA
|75
Bryn Forbes (28)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to a deal
|76
Elfrid Payton (27)
|PG
|UFA
|77
Svi Mykhailiuk (24)
|SG
|RFA
|78
Nemanja Bjelica (33)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|79
Dewayne Dedmon (32)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|80
Taj Gibson (36)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.7M deal
|81
Moe Wagner (24)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
|82
Frank Kaminsky (28)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|83
Isaiah Hartenstein (23)
|C
|UFA
|84
D.J. Wilson (25)
|PF
|UFA
|85
|PF
|UFA
|86
Enes Kanter (29)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|87
Hassan Whiteside (32)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to a deal
|88
Gorgui Dieng (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4M deal
|89
Trey Lyles (25)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $5M deal
|90
Jarred Vanderbilt (22)
|PF
|RFA
|91
Torrey Craig (30)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $10M deal
|92
Aron Baynes (34)
|C
|UFA
|93
Georges Niang (28)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $6.7M deal
|94
Robin Lopez (33)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
|95
Alex Len (28)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $7.65M deal
|96
Markieff Morris (32)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to deal
|97
Garrett Temple (35)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal
|98
DeAndre' Bembry (27)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|99
Cory Joseph (30)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $10M deal
|100
Avery Bradley (30)
|SG
|UFA
|101
Raul Neto (29)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to a deal
|102
E'Twaun Moore (32)
|SG
|UFA
|103
Langston Galloway (29)
|SG
|UFA
|104
Frank Ntilikina (23)
|PG
|UFA
|105
Jordan McLaughlin (25)
|PG
|RFA
|106
Brad Wanamaker (32)
|PG
|UFA
|107
David Nwaba (28)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $15M deal
|108
Sterling Brown (26)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $6.2M deal
|109
Stanley Johnson (25)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to a deal
|110
Isaac Bonga (21)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to a deal
|111
Garrison Mathews (24)
|SF
|UFA
|112
Tony Bradley (23)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
|113
Saben Lee (22)
|PG
|Reportedly agreed to a 3-year deal
|114
Maurice Harkless (28)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $9M deal
|115
Mike Muscala (30)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $7M deal
|116
Solomon Hill (30)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|117
Max Strus (25)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $3.5M deal
|118
Ben McLemore (28)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to deal
|119
Semi Ojeleye (26)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|120
Gabe Vincent (25)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $3.5M deal
|121
James Johnson (34)
|PF
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
|122
Abdel Nader (27)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $4.2M deal
|123
Sam Dekker (27)
|SF
|Reportedly agreed to deal
|124
Marcos Louzada Silva (22)
|SG
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year deal
PO = Player option
UFA = Unrestricted free agent
RFA = Restricted free agent
TO = Team option
NG = Non-guaranteed