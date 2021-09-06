kawhileonard-072421.jpg
Getty Images

NBA championships are won in June (or July ... or August), but the foundation is laid almost a year prior during the free agency period. We just saw how offseason signings like Bobby Portis and Jae Crowder helped shape the postseason, and those are the types of moves that teams started to make on Monday, when they were officially allowed to negotiate with players.

The biggest names are off the board as Kawhi Leonard is re-signing with the Clippers while Chris Paul is returning to the Phoenix Suns. Kyle Lowry is now a member of the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Raptors. In exchange, Miami sent Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa to Toronto.

Another coveted point guard, Lonzo Ball, will reportedly join Zach LaVine in the Bulls backcourt in another sign-and-trade deal involving Chicago and the New Orleans Pelicans. 

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't come to terms with any superstars in free agency after trading for Russell Westbrook, but they added key veteran role players like Trevor Ariza, Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington, while bringing back Dwight Howard for a third stint to help bolster their attack around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Also, All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan is heading to the Bulls in yet another sign-and-trade, while big man Andre Drummond joined the 76ers, presumably as a backup to MVP finalist Joel Embiid. Chicago also shipped Lauri Markkanen to the Cleveland Cavaliers on a sign-and-trade as part of three-way deal involving the Portland Trail Blazers.

We'll continue to update this post throughout the offseason as decisions are made, so be sure to keep checking back to see how your favorite team is shaping up for the 2021-22 season. Also, don't put much stock in the rankings outside the top 20 or so, since beyond that it largely depends on what a specific team is looking for.

Top 2021 NBA Free Agents
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Kawhi Leonard (30)
SF Reportedly agreed to 4-year deal worth $176.3M
2
Chris Paul (36)
PG Reportedly agreed to 4-year deal worth up to $120M
3
Kyle Lowry (35)
PG Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $90M deal
4
Mike Conley (33)
PG Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $74M deal
5
John Collins (23)
PF Reportedly agreed to 5-year, $125M deal
6
DeMar DeRozan (32)
SF Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $85M deal
7
Lonzo Ball (23)
PG Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $85M deal
8
Norman Powell (28)
SG Reportedly agreed to 5-year, $90M deal
9
Duncan Robinson (27)
SF Reportedly agreed to 5-year, $90M deal
10
Spencer Dinwiddie (28)
PG Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $62M deal
11
Evan Fournier (28)
SG Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $78M deal
12
Devonte' Graham (26)
PG Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $47M deal
13
Tim Hardaway Jr. (29)
SG Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $72M deal
14
Jarrett Allen (23)
C Reportedly agreed to 5-year, $100M deal
15
Kelly Oubre Jr. (25)
SG Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $25M deal
16
Kemba Walker (31)
PG Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $8M deal
17
Will Barton (30)
SF Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $32M deal
18
Dennis Schroder (27)
PG Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5.9M deal
19
Gary Trent Jr. (22)
SG Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $54M deal
20
Derrick Rose (32)
PG Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $43M deal
21
Andre Drummond (28)
C Reportedly agreed to 1-year, minimum deal
22
Danny Green (34)
SF Reportedly agreed to a 2-year deal
23
Lauri Markkanen (24)
PF Reportedly agreed to a 4-year, $67M deal
24
Bruce Brown (25)
UTIL Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.7M deal
25
Richaun Holmes (27)
C Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $55M deal
26
Kelly Olynyk (30)
C Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $37M deal
27
Alex Caruso (27)
PG Reportedly agreed to four-year, $37M deal
28
T.J. McConnell (29)
PG Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $35.2M deal
29
Reggie Jackson (31)
PG Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $22M deal
30
Daniel Theis (29)
C Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $36M deal
31
Cameron Payne (27)
PG Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $19M deal
32
Blake Griffin (32)
PF Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
33
Victor Oladipo (29)
SG Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
34
Bobby Portis (26)
C Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $9M deal
35
JaMychal Green (31)
PF Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $17M deal
36
Reggie Bullock (30)
SF Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $30.5M deal
37
Talen Horton-Tucker (20)
SG Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $32M deal
38
Josh Hart (26)
SF Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $38M deal
39
Kendrick Nunn (26)
SG Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $10M deal
40
Andre Iguodala (37)
SF Reportedly agreed to deal
41
P.J. Tucker (36)
PF Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $15M deal
42
Alec Burks (30)
SG Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $30M deal
43
Doug McDermott (29)
SF Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $42M deal
44
Justise Winslow (25)
SF Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
45
Rudy Gay (35)
SF Reportedly agreed to deal
46
Jeff Green (35)
PF Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $10M deal
47
Wayne Ellington (33)
SG Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
48
Zach Collins (23)
PF Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $22M deal
49
Carmelo Anthony (37)
PF Agreed to 1-year deal
50
Kent Bazemore (32)
SG Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
51
Trevor Ariza (36)
SF Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
52
JJ Redick (37)
SG
UFA
53
Patty Mills (33)
PG Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $12M deal
54
Terence Davis (24)
SG Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
55
Malik Monk (23)
SG Reportedly agreed to deal
56
Austin Rivers (29)
SG Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
57
Denzel Valentine (27)
SG
UFA
58
Wesley Matthews (34)
SG
UFA
59
Ish Smith (33)
PG Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
60
Otto Porter Jr. (28)
SF Reportedly agreed to 1-year, minimum deal
61
Lou Williams (34)
SG Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
62
George Hill (35)
PG Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $8M deal
63
Furkan Korkmaz (24)
SG Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $15M deal
64
Rodney Hood (28)
SG Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
65
Nerlens Noel (27)
C Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $32M deal
66
Dwight Howard (35)
C Reportedly agreed to deal
67
Nicolas Batum (32)
PF Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
68
Paul Millsap (36)
PF Agreed to deal
69
Cody Zeller (28)
C Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
70
Khem Birch (28)
C Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $20M deal
71
JaVale McGee (33)
C Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
72
Boban Marjanovic (33)
C Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
73
Hamidou Diallo (23)
SG Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $10.4M deal
74
DeMarcus Cousins (31)
C
UFA
75
Bryn Forbes (28)
SG Reportedly agreed to a deal
76
Elfrid Payton (27)
PG
UFA
77
Svi Mykhailiuk (24)
SG
RFA
78
Nemanja Bjelica (33)
PF Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
79
Dewayne Dedmon (32)
C Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
80
Taj Gibson (36)
C Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.7M deal
81
Moe Wagner (24)
C Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
82
Frank Kaminsky (28)
C Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
83
Isaiah Hartenstein (23)
C
UFA
84
D.J. Wilson (25)
PF
UFA
85
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (26)
PF
UFA
86
Enes Kanter (29)
C Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
87
Hassan Whiteside (32)
C Reportedly agreed to a deal
88
Gorgui Dieng (31)
C Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4M deal
89
Trey Lyles (25)
PF Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $5M deal
90
Jarred Vanderbilt (22)
PF
RFA
91
Torrey Craig (30)
SF Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $10M deal
92
Aron Baynes (34)
C
UFA
93
Georges Niang (28)
SF Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $6.7M deal
94
Robin Lopez (33)
C Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
95
Alex Len (28)
C Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $7.65M deal
96
Markieff Morris (32)
PF Reportedly agreed to deal
97
Garrett Temple (35)
SF Reportedly agreed to 3-year deal
98
DeAndre' Bembry (27)
SG Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
99
Cory Joseph (30)
SG Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $10M deal
100
Avery Bradley (30)
SG
UFA
101
Raul Neto (29)
PG Reportedly agreed to a deal
102
E'Twaun Moore (32)
SG
UFA
103
Langston Galloway (29)
SG
UFA
104
Frank Ntilikina (23)
PG
UFA
105
Jordan McLaughlin (25)
PG
RFA
106
Brad Wanamaker (32)
PG
UFA
107
David Nwaba (28)
SF Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $15M deal
108
Sterling Brown (26)
SF Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $6.2M deal
109
Stanley Johnson (25)
SF Reportedly agreed to a deal
110
Isaac Bonga (21)
SF Reportedly agreed to a deal
111
Garrison Mathews (24)
SF
UFA
112
Tony Bradley (23)
C Reportedly agreed to 2-year deal
113
Saben Lee (22)
PG Reportedly agreed to a 3-year deal
114
Maurice Harkless (28)
F Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $9M deal
115
Mike Muscala (30)
F Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $7M deal
116
Solomon Hill (30)
F Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
117
Max Strus (25)
G Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $3.5M deal
118
Ben McLemore (28)
G Reportedly agreed to deal
119
Semi Ojeleye (26)
F Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
120
Gabe Vincent (25)
G Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $3.5M deal
121
James Johnson (34)
PF Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal
122
Abdel Nader (27)
SF Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $4.2M deal
123
Sam Dekker (27)
SF
 Reportedly agreed to deal
124
Marcos Louzada Silva (22)
SG Reportedly agreed to 4-year deal

PO = Player option
UFA = Unrestricted free agent
RFA = Restricted free agent
TO = Team option
NG = Non-guaranteed