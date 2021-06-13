The Milwaukee Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday afternoon. Milwaukee won Game 3 in what was a low-scoring affair on Thursday. The Bucks still trail in the series, though, as the Nets lead 2-1 after winning the first two games at home. James Harden (hamstring) is out for Brooklyn, with Jeff Green (foot) listed as questionable. Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) is out for Milwaukee.

Tip-off is at 3 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Nets as 2.5-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228 in the latest Nets vs. Bucks odds.

Nets vs. Bucks spread: Nets -2.5

Nets vs. Bucks over-under: 228 points

Nets vs. Bucks money line: Nets -145, Bucks +125

BKN: The Nets are 9-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIL: The Bucks are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Nets can cover



Even with personnel absences, the Nets have been dominant offensively this season. On paper, Brooklyn has off-the-charts talent, and that has helped to make up for injury-related issues. The Nets led the NBA in offensive rating (117.3 points per 100 possessions) during the regular season, posting No. 1 marks in true shooting percentage (61.0 percent) and field goal percentage (49.4 percent). In the NBA Playoffs, the Nets have been even better, scoring 120.8 points per 100 possessions with 2.58 assists for every turnover.

Kevin Durant is one of the best offensive players in the NBA, scoring 31.8 points per game in the playoffs, and Kyrie Irving provides Brooklyn with an elite No. 2 option. The Nets can also rely on positive shooting regression after an uncharacteristically poor showing in a Game 3 loss.

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks picked up a much needed win in Game 3 and they can use that to bolster their confidence. Offensively, it was anything but a dominant effort, with Milwaukee failing to crack 90 points and shooting just 6-of-31 from 3-point range. However, the Bucks were a top-tier offensive team this season, scoring 116.5 points per 100 possessions, and Milwaukee also connected on 38.9 percent of its 3-point attempts. With that in mind, it is reasonable to expect an uptick in efficiency, and both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton managed to be productive offensively in Game 3.

On the other end, Brooklyn presents myriad challenges, but Milwaukee is up to the task. The Bucks held opponents to just 110.7 points per 100 possessions this season and, even against the No. 1 offense in the league, Milwaukee is giving up just 109.1 points per 100 possessions in the series. Mike Budenholzer's team is dominating on the defensive glass, grabbing 79.4 percent of rebounds after forcing a missed shot, and that helps to raise the team's defensive floor.

How to make Bucks vs. Nets picks

