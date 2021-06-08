The Atlanta Hawks take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of their second-round series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. The Hawks stole home-court advantage with a Game 1 win on Sunday afternoon, with the Sixers aiming to even the series in the rematch. Philadelphia is the No. 1 seed in the East, with Atlanta entering the playoffs as the No. 5 seed. Joel Embiid (knee) is officially listed as questionable for the 76ers, with De'Andre Hunter (knee) questionable for the Hawks after missing Game 1.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. William Hill Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a 5.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223 in the latest Sixers vs. Hawks odds. Before making any Hawks vs. Sixers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Hawks vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -5.5

Hawks vs. 76ers over-under: 223 points

Hawks vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -220, Hawks +190

ATL: The Hawks are 7-1 against the spread in the last eight games

PHL: The 76ers are 5-3 against the spread in the last eight games

Why the Hawks can cover



Atlanta is a tremendous offensive team and that was on display in Game 1. The Hawks were a top-10 team in offensive rating this season, putting up more than 1.14 points per possession, and Trae Young is a bonafide star. Young is averaging 30.2 points and 9.8 assists in the postseason after a 35-point, 10-assist effort in Game 1, and he set up his teammates to the tune of a blistering 67.2 percent true shooting mark. The Hawks set franchise playoff records for points (74) and 3-pointers (13) in the first half on Sunday and, while that likely isn't sustainable, Atlanta did generate quality looks throughout the game.

On the defensive end, the Hawks grabbed 75.6 percent of available rebounds, an elite figure, and Atlanta forced a turnover on almost 18 percent of defensive possessions. Philadelphia did battle ball security issues during the regular season and, with an elite defensive center on the back line in Clint Capela, the Hawks can afford to be aggressive in attempting to generate perimeter-based havoc.

Why the Sixers can cover

Philadelphia lost Game 1, but the first half might have been an outlier. The 76ers had major turnover issues before halftime, gifting the Hawks a lead that grew to as many as 26 points, and Philadelphia's bench collapsed. Still, the Sixers are top seed for a reason, and they have out-scored opponents by more than 10 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs. Philadelphia is scoring 120.4 points per 100 possessions on the offensive end, generating more than two assists for every turnover and posting a 60.9 percent true shooting mark.

Embiid was dominant in Game 1, scoring 39 points in 38 minutes, and Philadelphia can still rely on a top-tier defense. The 76ers were No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating this season, yielding only 1.07 points per possession, and they are were a top-three team in turnover creation rate (15.4 percent), steals (9.1 per game), blocks (6.2 per game) and 2-point shooting allowed (51.0 percent). Adjustments will be needed after Game 1, but the 76ers were also the best home team in the Eastern Conference this season and they likely understand this is a virtual must-win situation.

