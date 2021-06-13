The Phoenix Suns have emerged as a near-unstoppable force in the 2021 NBA Playoffs and have a chance to complete a sweep of the host Denver Nuggets when the teams square off in Sunday's Game 4 showdown. Since falling into a 2-1 series hole against the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers in the opening round, the Suns have rattled off six consecutive victories and three straight on the road, including Friday's 116-102 win over Denver. Phoenix has not reached the Western Conference finals since 2009-10, which also was its last trip to the playoffs.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from Ball Arena. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Suns as 3.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 222 in the latest Suns vs. Nuggets odds. Before you make any Nuggets vs. Suns picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season and entered the conference semifinals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on a stunning 100-66 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in its Suns vs. Nuggets picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Nuggets vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Nuggets spread: Suns -3.5

Suns vs. Nuggets over-under: 222 points

Suns vs. Nuggets money line: Suns -150, Nuggets +130

PHO: The Suns are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games

DEN: The Nuggets are averaging 101.7 points per game in the series

Why the Suns can cover



Phoenix is the superior team and has too many answers for the Nuggets, with all five starters scoring in double figures in each of the first three games. The margin of victory in the series for the Suns has been 18.7 points and much of that has come after intermission. In fact, they have outscored Denver by at least 10 points in the second half in each game. Playing away from home didn't faze Phoenix, which shot 53.1 percent in Friday's Game 3 victory.

Guard Devin Booker, who had four 30-point outings in the first-round series against the Lakers, had relatively modest production against the Nuggets until scoring a team-high 28 points in Game 3. Chris Paul has been the best player on the floor for either team and had another stellar performance on Friday with 27 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Forward Jae Crowder has hit 10-of-19 from 3-point range and is averaging 13.0 points in the series.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver presented Nikola Jokic with the NBA MVP trophy prior to Game 3 and he went out and delivered a magnificent performance, posting a triple-double with 32 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists. Jokic became only the third player to post a 30-20-10 stat line in the postseason, joining a pair of Hall of Fame centers in Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The problem for the Nuggets is that Jokic outscored the rest of the team's starters combined.

Michael Porter Jr. tweaked his back in Game 1 and is averaging 13.7 points in the series, a significant decline for a player who failed to reach 20 points only four times in a 23-game span down the stretch. Reserve guard Monte Morris broke out of his offensive funk by scoring 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting in Game 3 after hitting 2-of-17 in the previous two. Guard Will Barton, playing for the second time since April 23, collected 14 points and seven rebounds Friday.

How to make Nuggets vs. Suns picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 220 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time. You can only get this pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.