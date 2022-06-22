The complete order for Thursday's 2022 NBA Draft is set. The latest change was the Dallas Mavericks agreeing to trade the No. 26 overall pick plus Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and Sterling Brown to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Christian Wood. The deal will be official on draft night.
The Orlando Magic won the No. 1 overall pick in last month's NBA Draft Lottery. The Thunder, Rockets, Kings and Pistons round out the top five for June 23's draft.
The lottery was one of the notable events on the early offseason calendar, and teams can now try to figure out exactly who they'll select after the top 14 spots were sorted out
So what about the rest of the draft order?
The 16 teams in the playoff field will choose after that in order of regular-season record to close out the first round. The second round is far simpler: All 30 teams are simply arranged by regular-season record. With tiebreakers determined and the lottery in the books, here is the 2022 NBA Draft order.
2022 NBA Draft First Round
|1
|Orlando
|2
|Oklahoma City
|3
|Houston
|4
|Sacramento
|5
|Detroit
|6
|Indiana
|7
|Portland
|8
|New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
|9
|San Antonio
|10
|Washington
|11
|New York
|12
|Oklahoma City (from Los Angeles Clippers)
|13
|Charlotte
|14
|Cleveland
|15
|Charlotte (from New Orleans)
|16
|Atlanta
|17
|Houston (from Brooklyn)
|18
|Chicago
|19
|Minnesota
|20
|San Antonio (from Toronto)
|21
|Denver
|22
|Memphis (from Utah)
|23
|Philadelphia
|24
|Milwaukee
|25
|San Antonio (from Boston)
|26
|Houston (from Dallas)
|27
|Miami
|28
|Golden State
|29
|Memphis
|30
|Denver (from Oklahoma City)
2022 NBA Draft Second Round
|31
|Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)
|32
|Orlando
|33
|Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)
|34
|Oklahoma City
|35
|Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)
|36
|Portland
|37
|Sacramento
|38
|San Antonio (from L.A. Lakers via Chicago and Washington)
|39
|Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)
|40
|Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)
|41
|New Orleans
|42
|New York
|43
|LA Clippers
|44
|Atlanta
|45
|Charlotte
|46
|Detroit (from Brooklyn)
|47
|Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)
|48
|Minnesota
|49
|Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)
|50
|Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)
|51
|Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)
|52
|New Orleans (from Utah)
|53
|Boston
|—
|Milwaukee (forfeited)
|—
|Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)
|54
|Washington (from Dallas)
|55
|Golden State
|56
|Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)
|57
|Portland (from Memphis via Utah)
|58
|Indiana (from Phoenix)