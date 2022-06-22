nba-draft-lottery-gettyimages.jpg
Getty Images

The complete order for Thursday's 2022 NBA Draft is set. The latest change was the Dallas Mavericks agreeing to trade the No. 26 overall pick plus Boban MarjanovicTrey BurkeMarquese Chriss and Sterling Brown to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Christian Wood. The deal will be official on draft night.

The Orlando Magic won the No. 1 overall pick in last month's NBA Draft Lottery. The Thunder, Rockets, Kings and Pistons round out the top five for June 23's draft.

The lottery was one of the notable events on the early offseason calendar, and teams can now try to figure out exactly who they'll select after the top 14 spots were sorted out

So what about the rest of the draft order?

The 16 teams in the playoff field will choose after that in order of regular-season record to close out the first round. The second round is far simpler: All 30 teams are simply arranged by regular-season record. With tiebreakers determined and the lottery in the books, here is the 2022 NBA Draft order.

2022 NBA Draft First Round

1Orlando
2Oklahoma City
3Houston
4Sacramento
5Detroit
6Indiana
7Portland
8New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
9San Antonio
10Washington
11New York
12Oklahoma City (from Los Angeles Clippers)
13Charlotte
14Cleveland
15Charlotte (from New Orleans)
16Atlanta
17Houston (from Brooklyn)
18Chicago
19Minnesota
20San Antonio (from Toronto)
21Denver
22Memphis (from Utah)
23Philadelphia
24Milwaukee
25San Antonio (from Boston)
26Houston (from Dallas)
27Miami
28Golden State
29Memphis
30Denver (from Oklahoma City)

2022 NBA Draft Second Round

31Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)
32Orlando
33Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)
34Oklahoma City
35Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)
36Portland
37Sacramento
38San Antonio (from L.A. Lakers via Chicago and Washington)
39Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)
40Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)
41New Orleans
42New York
43LA Clippers
44Atlanta
45Charlotte
46Detroit (from Brooklyn)
47Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)
48Minnesota
49Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)
50Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)
51Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)
52New Orleans (from Utah)
53Boston
Milwaukee (forfeited)
Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)
54Washington (from Dallas)
55Golden State
56Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)
57Portland (from Memphis via Utah)
58Indiana (from Phoenix)