The order for the 2023 NBA Draft has been set after Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery. The San Antonio Spurs were awarded with the No. 1 overall pick, which they will almost certainly use to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama, one of the best prospects in years. Charlotte at No. 2, Portland at No. 3, Houston No. 4 and Detroit at No. 5 round out the rest of the top five picks in the draft, which will be held on June 22.
With such a highly coveted draft prospect in Wembanyama, this was the most intriguing draft lottery in recent memory. Standing at 7-foot-4, Wembanyama has a supremely unique skillset where he can handle the ball like a guard, is an efficient shooter where he can stretch the floor out to the 3-point line and is also an elite finisher at the rim. Despite towering over everyone and being incredibly lanky, he possesses great body control and coordination, making him a once-in-a-generation type of talent. The immediate impact he is going to have in San Antonio is going to make them one of the most exciting teams to watch next season.
With the lottery selections figured out, that means all 58 picks are now officially set ahead draft. Here's how both rounds of the 2023 NBA Draft will shake out.
2023 NBA Draft first round
|1
|San Antonio
|2
|Charlotte
|3
|Portland
|4
|Houston
|5
|Detroit
|6
|Orlando
|7
|Indiana
|8
|Washington
|9
|Utah
|10
|Dallas
|11
|Orlando (from Chicago)
|12
|Oklahoma City
|13
|Toronto
|14
|New Orleans
|15
|Atlanta
|16
|Utah (from Minnesota)
|17
|Los Angeles Lakers
|18
|Miami
|19
|Golden State
|20
|Houston (from Los Angeles Clippers)
|21
|Brooklyn (from Phoenix)
|22
|Brooklyn
|23
|Portland (from New York)
|24
|Sacramento
|25
|Memphis
|26
|Indiana (from Cleveland)
|27
|Charlotte (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City)
|28
|Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn)
|29
|Indiana (from Boston)
|30
|Los Angeles Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston)
2023 NBA Draft second round
|31
|Detroit
|32
|Indiana (from Houston)
|33
|San Antonio
|34
|Charlotte (from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta)
|35
|Boston (from Portland via Atlanta, Los Anbgeles Clippers, Detroit and Cleveland,
|36
|Orlando
|37
|Oklahoma City (from Washington via New Orleans)
|38
|Sacramento (from Indiana)
|39
|Charlotte (from Utah via New York)
|40
|Denver (from Dallas via Oklahoma City)
|41
|Charlotte (from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston)
|42
|Washington (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington)
|43
|Portand (from Atlanta)
|44
|San Antonio (from Toronto)
|45
|Memphis (from Minnesota)
|46
|Atlanta (from New Orleans)
|47
|Los Angeles Lakers
|48
|Los Angeles Clippers
|49
|Cleveland (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)
|50
|Oklahoma City (from Miamiv via Boston, Memphis and Dallas)
|51
|Brooklyn
|52
|Phoenix
|53
|Minnesota (from New York via Charlotte)
|54
|Sacramento
|55
|Indiana (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit)
|56
|Memphis
|Forfeited by Chicago (from Denver via Cleveland )
|Forfeited by Philadelphia
|57
|Washington (from Boston via Charlotte)
|58
|Milwaukee