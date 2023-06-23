general-draft-getty.png
The NBA Draft is doubly exciting for basketball aficionados, because you generally get a glut of two different types of exciting transactions: picks and trades. Especially after the first round, picks and players tend to start changing hands at breakneck speed, and sometimes it can be hard to keep up.

Thursday's 2023 NBA Draft was no exception.

The madness actually started late Wednesday night, when big man Kristaps Porzingis was traded, un-traded and re-traded all in a matter of hours. He ended up with the Boston Celtics after all, where he will add another 3-point threat and rim protector to a team hoping to reach the Finals for the second time in three years. In the same deal, Boston sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies, while Washington acquired super-backup point guard Tyus Jones, along with some draft capital and salary filler.

The Wizards have had a busy week. They also agreed to trade Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. When the deal becomes official, Beal will join Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix, immediately making them a Western Conference favorite.

In the biggest early deal of Draft day, the Golden State Warriors added Chris Paul to the mix while sending Jordan Poole and draft compensation to the Washington Wizards.

But that was pretty much it in terms of big-name players on the move, with the rest of the draft-day trades being mostly pick swaps and salary dumps. Most notably, Damian Lillard remained with the Portland Trail Blazers and Zion Williamson, after rampant rumors throughout the week, is still a New Orleans Pelican.

Here's a look at all of the trades surrounding the 2023 NBA Draft, so you know what changes to expect heading into the 2023-24 NBA season.

2023 NBA Draft trade tracker


TEAM RECEIVES


Atlanta
No. 39 pick (Mouhamed Gueye)


Boston
Future second-round pick



TEAM RECEIVES


Chicago
No. 35 pick (Julian Phillips)


Washington
Two future second-round picks



TEAM RECEIVES


Sacramento
No. 34 pick (Colby Jones)


Boston
No. 38 pick (Jordan Walsh)
Future second-round pick



TEAM RECEIVES


Charlotte
No. 31 pick (James Nnaji)


Boston
No. 34 pick
No. 39 pick



TEAM RECEIVES


Minnesota
No. 33 pick (Leonard Miller)


San Antonio
2026 second-round pick (via Jazz)
2028 second-round pick



TEAM RECEIVES


Detroit
No. 25 pick (Marcus Sasser)


Boston
No. 31 pick
Two future second-round picks



TEAM RECEIVES


Milwaukee
No. 36 pick (Andre Jackson Jr.)


Orlando
2030 second-round pick
Cash



TEAM RECEIVES


Dallas
Richaun Holmes
No. 24 pick (Olivier-Maxence Prosper)


Sacramento
N/A (traded player exception)



TEAM RECEIVES


Oklahoma City
No. 10 pick (Cason Wallace)
Davis Bertans


Dallas
No. 12 pick (Dereck Lively II)



TEAM RECEIVES


Washington
No. 7 pick (Bilal Coulibaly)


Indiana
No. 8 pick (Jarace Walker)
2028 second-round pick
2028 second-round pick (via Suns)



TEAM RECEIVES


Golden St.
Chris Paul
No. 57 pick (Trayce Jackson-Davis)


Washington
Jordan Poole
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Ryan Rollins
2027 second-round pick
2030 first-round pick (protected)



TEAM RECEIVES


L.A. Lakers
No. 40 pick (Maxwell Lewis)


Indiana
No. 47 pick (Mojave King)
Cash



TEAM RECEIVES


Boston
Kristaps Porzingis
No. 25 pick (via Memphis)
2024 first-round pick (via Golden State, top-four protected)


Memphis
Marcus Smart


Washington
Tyus Jones
Danilo Gallinari
Mike Muscala
No. 35 pick



TEAM RECEIVES


Phoenix
Bradley Beal
Jordan Goodwin
Isaiah Todd


Washington
Chris Paul
Landry Shamet
Second-round picks in 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2030
Pick swaps in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030



TEAM RECEIVES


Denver
No. 29 pick (Julian Strawther)
No. 32 pick (Jalen Pickett)


Indiana
No. 40 pick
2024 first-round pick



TEAM RECEIVES


Denver
No. 37 pick (Hunter Tyson)
2024 first-round pick
2024 second-round pick


Oklahoma City
2029 first-round pick (protected)