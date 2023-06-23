The NBA Draft is doubly exciting for basketball aficionados, because you generally get a glut of two different types of exciting transactions: picks and trades. Especially after the first round, picks and players tend to start changing hands at breakneck speed, and sometimes it can be hard to keep up.

Thursday's 2023 NBA Draft was no exception.

The madness actually started late Wednesday night, when big man Kristaps Porzingis was traded, un-traded and re-traded all in a matter of hours. He ended up with the Boston Celtics after all, where he will add another 3-point threat and rim protector to a team hoping to reach the Finals for the second time in three years. In the same deal, Boston sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies, while Washington acquired super-backup point guard Tyus Jones, along with some draft capital and salary filler.

The Wizards have had a busy week. They also agreed to trade Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. When the deal becomes official, Beal will join Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix, immediately making them a Western Conference favorite.

In the biggest early deal of Draft day, the Golden State Warriors added Chris Paul to the mix while sending Jordan Poole and draft compensation to the Washington Wizards.

But that was pretty much it in terms of big-name players on the move, with the rest of the draft-day trades being mostly pick swaps and salary dumps. Most notably, Damian Lillard remained with the Portland Trail Blazers and Zion Williamson, after rampant rumors throughout the week, is still a New Orleans Pelican.

Here's a look at all of the trades surrounding the 2023 NBA Draft, so you know what changes to expect heading into the 2023-24 NBA season.

2023 NBA Draft trade tracker



TEAM RECEIVES





Atlanta No. 39 pick (Mouhamed Gueye)





Boston Future second-round pick









TEAM RECEIVES





Chicago No. 35 pick (Julian Phillips)





Washington Two future second-round picks









TEAM RECEIVES





Sacramento No. 34 pick (Colby Jones)





Boston No. 38 pick (Jordan Walsh)

Future second-round pick









TEAM RECEIVES





Charlotte No. 31 pick (James Nnaji)





Boston No. 34 pick

No. 39 pick









TEAM RECEIVES





Minnesota No. 33 pick (Leonard Miller)





San Antonio 2026 second-round pick (via Jazz)

2028 second-round pick









TEAM RECEIVES





Detroit No. 25 pick (Marcus Sasser)





Boston No. 31 pick

Two future second-round picks









TEAM RECEIVES





Milwaukee No. 36 pick (Andre Jackson Jr.)





Orlando 2030 second-round pick

Cash









TEAM RECEIVES





Dallas Richaun Holmes

No. 24 pick (Olivier-Maxence Prosper)





Sacramento N/A (traded player exception)









TEAM RECEIVES





Oklahoma City No. 10 pick (Cason Wallace)

Davis Bertans





Dallas No. 12 pick (Dereck Lively II)









TEAM RECEIVES





Washington No. 7 pick (Bilal Coulibaly)





Indiana No. 8 pick (Jarace Walker)

2028 second-round pick

2028 second-round pick (via Suns)









TEAM RECEIVES





Golden St. Chris Paul

No. 57 pick (Trayce Jackson-Davis)





Washington Jordan Poole

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Ryan Rollins

2027 second-round pick

2030 first-round pick (protected)









TEAM RECEIVES





L.A. Lakers No. 40 pick (Maxwell Lewis)





Indiana No. 47 pick (Mojave King)

Cash









TEAM RECEIVES





Boston Kristaps Porzingis

No. 25 pick (via Memphis)

2024 first-round pick (via Golden State, top-four protected)





Memphis Marcus Smart





Washington Tyus Jones

Danilo Gallinari

Mike Muscala

No. 35 pick









TEAM RECEIVES





Phoenix Bradley Beal

Jordan Goodwin

Isaiah Todd





Washington Chris Paul

Landry Shamet

Second-round picks in 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2030

Pick swaps in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030









TEAM RECEIVES





Denver No. 29 pick (Julian Strawther)

No. 32 pick (Jalen Pickett)





Indiana No. 40 pick

2024 first-round pick





