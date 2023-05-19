Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference finals takes place on Friday with the Boston Celtics hosting the Miami Heat. The Celtics are looking to defend their home court and even the series. On Wednesday night, Miami rolled into TD Garden and beat the Celtics 123-116. Guards Victor Oladipo (knee) and Tyler Herro (hand) are out for the Heat.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is at 8:30 p.m. ET. Boston is a 9-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Heat picks, make sure you check out what proven SportsLine NBA expert Matthew Severance has to say.

Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, Severance quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Over his past 155 NBA picks, he is 101-53-1 against the spread, returning $3,371 for $100 players.

Now, Severance has set its sights on Heat vs. Celtics and just locked in his picks and NBA playoff predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Celtics vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Celtics: Celtics -9

Heat vs. Celtics over/under: 215.5 points

Heat vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -440, Heat +335

MIA: Heat are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games following an ATS win

BOS: Celtics are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games following an ATS loss

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler continues to thrive and be the best player on the court for Miami. Butler has the ability to consistently find his way to the rack and uses his jumper to space the floor. The six-time All-Star ranks first on the team in points (31.5), assists (5.5) and steals (2.1) during the postseason. In Game 1, Butler dropped 35 points, seven assists and six steals.

Guard Kyle Lowry is another veteran playmaker in the backcourt. Lowry runs with tremendous energy on both ends of the floor. The six-time All-Star comes off the bench and helps set up the offense. Lowry is averaging 10.5 points and 4.4 assists per contest. He has scored at least 14 points in three of his last five games. On Wednesday, Lowry totaled 15 points, three assists and made three 3-pointers.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is one of the most smooth and effective scorers in the game. Tatum uses his handles, size and footwork to create space from defenders. The Duke product will snag boards with ease as well. He's first on the squad in points (28.3) and rebounds (10.4) during the playoffs. Additionally, Tatum has recorded a double-double in nine games during the 2023 NBA playoffs. In Game 1, he amassed 30 points and seven boards.

Guard Marcus Smart is a superb two-way player in the backcourt. Smart plays lights-out defense and owns the court vision to be a reliable facilitator. The Oklahoma State product also owns a sound perimeter jumper. Smart leads the team in assists (5.5) along with 15.6 points and 1.2 steals per contest. In the Game 1 loss, Smart had 13 points and 11 dimes.

