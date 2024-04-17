The 2024 NBA postseason is underway, and the Lakers are moving on in the bracket after picking up a road win over the Pelicans in the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday night. The Lakers secured the No. 7 seed in the West with the victory, and they'll move on to face the defending champion Nuggets in the first round. Three more seeds need to be decided in the Play-In Tournament this week before the first round tips off on Saturday.

The Kings are hosting the Warriors on Tuesday night, and the winner will travel to face the Pelicans on Friday night with the No. 8 seed and a first-round date with the top-seeded Thunder on the line.

The East Play-In games will go down Wednesday night. The 76ers host the Heat with the East's No. 7 seed on the line. The Knicks will face the winner of that game in the first round. The Bulls square off with the Hawks in the 9/10 matchup later Wednesday night. The Celtics, who won 64 games in the regular season and have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, will face off with the East's No. 8 seed in the first round, starting on Sunday.

Meanwhile, four other first-round series are already locked in: Bucks vs. Pacers and Cavaliers vs. Magic in the East and Timberwolves vs. Suns and Clippers vs. Mavericks in the West. The first round of the playoffs starts on Saturday.

Here's a look at the complete playoff bracket with all the seeds set. You can see the full playoff schedule here.

2024 NBA playoff bracket

West

(1) Thunder vs. (8) Pelicans/Kings/Warriors

(2) Nuggets vs. (7) Lakers

(3) Timberwolves vs. (6) Suns

(4) Clippers vs. (5) Mavericks

East

(1) Celtics vs. (8) 76ers/Heat/Bulls/Hawks

(2) Knicks vs. (7) 76ers/Heat

(3) Bucks vs. (6) Pacers

(4) Cavaliers vs. (5) Magic

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

Final Eastern Conference standings

Boston Celtics - 64-18 New York Knicks - 50-32 Milwaukee Bucks - 49-33 Cleveland Cavaliers - 48-34 Orlando Magic - 47-35 Indiana Pacers - 47-35 Philadelphia 76ers - 47-35 Miami Heat - 46-36 Chicago Bulls - 39-43 Atlanta Hawks - 36-46

Final Western Conference standings

Oklahoma City Thunder - 57-25 Denver Nuggets - 57-25 Minnesota Timberwolves - 56-26 Los Angeles Clippers - 51-31 Dallas Mavericks - 50-32 Phoenix Suns - 49-33 New Orleans Pelicans - 49-33 Los Angeles Lakers - 47-35 Sacramento Kings - 46-36 Golden State Warriors - 46-36

Play-In Tournament schedule

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, April 16

No. 8 Lakers 110, No. 7 Pelicans 106

No. 9 Kings vs. No. 10 Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, April 17

No. 7 76ers vs. No. 8 Heat, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo

No. 9 Bulls vs. No. 10 Hawks, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Friday, April 19

East No. 7/8 vs. East No. 9/10, Time TBD, ESPN/fubo

West No. 7/8 vs. West No. 9/10, Time TBD, TNT

2024 NBA playoffs schedule: First round

Saturday, April 20

Game 1: Knicks vs. East No. 7, Time/TV TBD

Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD

Game 1: Nuggets vs. Lakers, Time/TV TBD

Game 1: Timberwolves vs. Suns, Time/TV TBD

Sunday, April 21

Game 1: Celtics vs. East No. 8, Time/TV TBD

Game 1: Bucks vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

Game 1: Thunder vs. West No. 8, Time/TV TBD

Game 1: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Time/TV TBD