The 2024 NBA All-Star Game arrives on Sunday in Indianapolis, with the best and brightest of the basketball world taking part. Prior to Sunday's game, various festivities are scheduled during NBA All-Star Weekend, including an intriguing game on Friday evening. The 2024 Rising Stars tournament features the best rookies, sophomores, and G League players in a fast-paced event featuring three games and four teams. The teams are coached by basketball luminaries Pau Gasol, Tamika Catchings, Jalen Rose, and Detlef Schrempf.

The 2024 Rising Stars tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Team Pau is the betting favorite at +145 (risk $100 to win $145) in the latest 2024 Rising Stars odds. Team Tamika is +200, Team Jalen is +200, and Team Detlef is listed at +750.

Now, he has analyzed the 2024 Rising Stars lineups from all angles and just locked in his coveted pick and predictions.

2024 Rising Stars format

This is the third straight year in which the Rising Stars event will center on a three-game tournament among four teams with seven players on each squad. NBA G League players will join with rookies and sophomores, and all three of the tournament games will be played to a Final Target Score, rather than over a specific period of time. The first two games will be played to 40, with the final played to 25 to determine the event's champion.

Top 2024 Rising Stars predictions

Team Detlef is projected as a substantial underdog in the event, as the roster is comprised of G League players compared to NBA rosters for the other three teams. However, Team Detlef does have considerable talent, including a pair of potential top-five picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. Athletic wing Ron Holland is averaging 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game for G League Ignite this season, and he is a tremendous two-way force.

Matas Buzelis adds 13.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, and NBA scouts are intrigued by his size and offensive skill set. In addition, reigning slam dunk champion Mac McClung is on the team, and he is averaging 24.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Osceola Magic. Team Detlef could also have an edge in cohesion, with five of the team's seven representatives playing together for G League Ignite this season. See more predictions at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Rising Stars picks

Barner has analyzed the 2024 Rising Stars from all angles and is delivering his picks. Barner is fading Team Detlef, acknowledging they are not the best value "despite the appealing odds."

So who wins the 2024 Rising Stars, and what critical X-factor do you need to know?