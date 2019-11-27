76ers vs. Kings live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch 76ers vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. Sacramento (away)
Current Records: Philadelphia 11-6; Sacramento 7-9
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings' road trip will continue as they head to the Philadelphia 76ers' court at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
It looks like Sacramento got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 103-102. SG Buddy Hield did his best for the Kings, finishing with 41 points (a whopping 40% of their total) in addition to five boards.
As for Philadelphia, it looks like Philadelphia got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 101-96 to the Toronto Raptors. C Joel Embiid had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 0-for-11, 0-point finish. That makes it four consecutive games in which Embiid has had at least 11 rebounds.
Sacramento isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Sacramento came up short against Philadelphia when the two teams last met in March, falling 123-114. Can the Kings avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The 76ers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Kings.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 210
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Watch This Game Live
-
