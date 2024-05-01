The Los Angeles Clippers blew a 31-point lead to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 but were able to hang on for a thrilling win to even their first-round series at 2-2 despite Kawhi Leonard's absence. Now, the action shifts back to Los Angeles on Wednesday night for a pivotal Game 5.

Leonard has already been ruled out for Game 5 due to a persistent knee issue, but it's worth noting the Clippers have won the two games -- 1 and 4 -- that he sat out and lost the two games -- 2 and 3 -- that he played. Will that trend continue on Wednesday? We'll soon find out.

Ahead of Game 5, here's everything you need to know:

Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 5

Date: Wednesday, May 1 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 1 | : 10 p.m. ET Location: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV channel: TNT | Live stream : TNT app

TNT | : TNT app Odds: Mavericks -3 | O/U 208.5

Storylines

Clippers: This has been an up-and-down series for the Clippers, who have yet to put together multiple good performances in a row, due at least in part to Kawhi Leonard's lackluster return. They have looked better without him so far, and holding him out of Game 5 seems like the right call. If he can't be himself, they are better off letting James Harden and Paul George run the show -- after all, this very scenario is exactly why they went out and got Harden. One key to watch in this game is the Clippers' 3-point shooting. They made 18 3s in each of their two wins and a combined 18 3s in their two losses.

Mavericks: It's strange to say a team that trailed by 31 points blew a game, but it does feel like the Mavericks let one slip away in Game 4 after their valiant comeback. The major question for them is Luka Doncic's health. He's been battling a knee issue all series long, and while he's put up some numbers, he has not been his usual self. Most notably, he's shooting 38.6% from the field in the series, which is a career playoff low. Can Doncic bounce back? And if not, do they have enough help around Kyrie Irving to win a game on the road?

Prediction

This series has been all over the place, which makes a prediction more difficult than usual. The Clippers are at home, have been better without Leonard and Doncic's knee is not right. We'll take the points. Pick: Clippers +3