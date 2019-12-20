76ers vs. Mavericks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Dallas 18-9; Philadelphia 20-9

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (4-4), but not for long. Dallas and Philadelphia will compete for holiday cheer at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. The Mavericks will be hoping to build upon the 122-102 win they picked up against the 76ers the last time they played in April.

Dallas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 109-103 to the Boston Celtics. PF Kristaps Porzingis (23 points) was the top scorer for Dallas. That makes it three consecutive games in which Porzingis has had at least 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Philadelphia had to settle for a 108-104 loss against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. C Joel Embiid put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 19 rebounds. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Embiid.

The Mavericks aren't expected to pull this one out (the 76ers are favored by 8.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Mavericks are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Dallas enters the game with 117.6 points per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Philadelphia has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.30% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The 76ers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 214

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia and Dallas both have four wins in their last eight games.