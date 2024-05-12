The 2024 NBA Draft order is set. The Atlanta Hawks overcame long odds and won the No. 1 pick in the draft on Sunday in the Draft Lottery. The Hawks, who finished 36-46 in the 2023-24 season, had just a 3% chance to win the top pick. The Wizards will pick second, while the Wizards, Rockets and Spurs round out the top four. The Pistons, who had the NBA's worst record this season, slipped to fifth.

The Hawks jumped out nine spots to win the first overall pick, and it's the first time they'll pick No. 1 since 1975. Only four lottery winners had worse chances than the Hawks in 2024: the 1993 Magic (1.5%), the 2014 Cavaliers (1.7%), the 2008 Bulls (1.7%) and the 2011 Cavaliers (2.8%).

While trades could certainly change things, picks No. 1-58 are now set for the 2024 NBA Draft. Here's a look at the first round as it stands:

2024 NBA Draft order: First round

The NBA Draft will be a two-night affair for the first time in 2024, with the second round coming on June 27. The second round of this year's draft features plenty of traded picks, with a large majority of the 28 picks having changed hands at least once before draft night.

There are also only 58 picks in this year's draft after both the 76ers and Suns had to forfeit second-round selections for free-agent tampering.

Second-round draft order

Pick Team 31. Toronto Raptors (via Detroit Pistons) 32. Utah Jazz (via Washington Wizards) 33/34. Milwaukee Bucks (via Portland Trail Blazers) 33/34. Portland Trail Blazers (via Charlotte Hornets) 35. San Antonio Spurs 36. Indiana Pacers (via Toronto Raptors) 37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Memphis Grizzlies) 38. New York Knicks (via Utah Jazz) 39. Memphis Grizzlies (via Brooklyn Nets) 40. Portland Trail Blazers (via Atlanta Hawks) 41. Philadelphia 76ers (via Chicago Bulls) 42. Charlotte Hornets (via Houston Rockets) 43. Miami Heat 44/45. Houston Rockets (via Golden State Warriors) 44/45. Sacramento Kings 46. Los Angeles Clippers (via Indiana Pacers) 47. Orlando Magic 48. San Antonio Spurs (via Los Angeles Lakers) 49. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland Cavaliers) 50. Indiana Pacers (via New Orleans Pelicans) 51. Washington Wizards (via Phoenix Suns) 52. Golden State Warriors (via Milwaukee Bucks) 53. Detroit Pistons (via New York Knicks) 54. Boston Celtics (via Dallas Mavericks) 55. Los Angeles Lakers (via Los Angeles Clippers) 56. Denver Nuggets (via Minnesota Timberwolves) 57. Memphis Grizzlies (via Oklahoma City Thunder) 58. Dallas Mavericks (via Boston Celtics)

The 2024 NBA Draft is not particularly well-regarded in league circles. There is no obvious superstar or No. 1 pick in this class, but remember, similar classes in recent years have wound up producing stars regardless of expectations. The 2020 class was widely believed to be weak at the time. It has already given the NBA four All-Stars: Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton and Tyrese Maxey. The 2013 NBA Draft faced similarly low expectations, but produced Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, C.J. McCollum and Victor Oladipo.

Below are the top 10 prospects from the CBS Sports NBA prospect rankings. Three of the top five prospects in this year's class are international, while five of the top 10 played in U.S. colleges. The two remaining prospects in the top 10 come from G League Ignite, which just played its final season.

Ranking Prospect Last team 1 Alex Sarr Perth Wildcats 2 Stephon Castle UConn 3 Nikola Topic KK Mega Basket 4 Rob Dillingham Kentucky 5 Zaccharie Risacher Jeunesse Laïque de Bourg-en-Bresse 6 Matas Buzelis G League Ignite 7 Donovan Clingan UConn 8 Reed Sheppard Kentucky 9 Ron Holland G League Ignite 10 Isaiah Collier USC

The lack of a typical top prospect in this class creates plenty of uncertainty, but also plenty of opportunity. Think about those other drafts we once considered bad. The Bucks landed Antetokounmpo outside of the lottery and he went on to lead them to a championship. Maxey wasn't even a top-20 pick, and he's saved the 76ers from a very bleak post-James Harden future.

When nobody knows who the best prospect in a class is, it gives a much wider variety of teams chances to land impact players. There may not be a Victor Wembanyama-caliber prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft, but there will be a significant infusion of talent into the league in June.