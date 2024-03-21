On the opening day of men's March Madness, the NBA announced that the league is shutting down the G League Ignite following the conclusion of this season. In 2020, the NBA founded the Ignite, who competed in the G League and were meant to be an alternative path to the NBA for graduating high school seniors, while also earning a paycheck. It was created right as Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rights were getting off the ground in the NCAA, so there was certainly an avenue for something like the Ignite to exist.

However, with the rapid rise of NIL deals and the transfer portal working like NBA free agency in men's college basketball these days, the need for the Ignite doesn't seem to be there anymore. The league pinpointed those reasons that led them to shut down the Ignite.

"The decision to end the program comes amid the changing basketball landscape, including the NCAA's Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policy and the advent of collectives and the transfer portal."

Since 2020, 10 players from the G League Ignite have been drafted into the NBA, including top-three picks Jalen Green and Scoot Henderson. This isn't an entirely surprising move given that at All-Star Weekend NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke about how the league would "reassess" the Ignite's future amidst the changing basketball landscape.

In the league's statement, G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim spoke proudly about what the Ignite were able to accomplish in just four years.

"Four years ago, we started Ignite to fill a void in the basketball landscape, and I'm proud of the contributions we were able to make to that ecosystem," Abdur-Rahim said. "With the changing environment across youth and collegiate basketball, now is the right time to take this step. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to general manager Anthony McClish, head coach Jason Hart and their staff and to each player who wore an Ignite jersey. As ever, the G League's commitment to developing top NBA talent and helping players achieve their NBA dreams is unwavering."

Currently, the G League Ignite have three players, Matas Buzelis (No. 9) and Ron Holland (13) and Tyler Smith (No. 26), who rank in the Top 40 of CBS Sports' prospect rankings for the 2024 NBA Draft. If all three players end up getting drafted in June they will be the last crop of players to get selected from the Ignite.

The Ignite will conclude their season on March 28.