The Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers meet for a spotlight matchup on Tuesday. Denver enters at 28-13 overall and 11-9 on the road, with the Nuggets visiting Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Sixers are 25-13 overall and 15-6 at home, though Philadelphia is on the second night of a back-to-back set and hasn't revealed its injury report yet. Nikola Jokic (hip), Aaron Gordon (heel), Jamal Murray (tibia), Michael Porter Jr. (knee) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Cervicothoracic) are listed as questionable for the Nuggets.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Philadelphia as the 4.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227.5 in the latest Nuggets vs. 76ers odds. Before making any 76ers vs. Nuggets picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Nuggets vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -4.5

Nuggets vs. 76ers over/under: 227.5 points

Nuggets vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -177, Nuggets +148

DEN: The Nuggets are 7-13 against the spread in road games

PHI: The 76ers are 2-4 against the spread with no rest

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver has an elite offense, led by Jokic, who they hope will be able to go on Tuesday. The All-NBA center is also the reigning NBA Finals MVP after leading the Nuggets to the 2023 NBA championship, and Jokic is averaging 25.5 points per game on 58.2% shooting from the field and 81.9% shooting at the free throw line. Jokic leads the NBA with 12 triple-doubles, and he ranks in the top five of the league in rebounds (11.8 per game) and assists (9.3 per game).

The Nuggets are scoring 118.6 points per 100 possessions, and Denver is in the top five of the league in assists (29.7 per game), turnover avoidance (12.7 per game), field goal percentage (49.8%), and 2-point percentage (56.4%). Denver is also shooting almost 38% from 3-point range and averaging 54.9 points in the paint per game. The Nuggets are also rock-solid on defense, ranking in the top ten of the NBA in defensive efficiency, opponent shooting, assists allowed and second-chance points allowed. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

While the 76ers have a rest disadvantage on paper, Philadelphia does have the edge in playing at home at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are 15-6 at home this season, out-scoring opponents by 10.1 points per 100 possessions. Philadelphia is elite on both ends of the court, forming a strong overall baseline. On offense, the 76ers are putting up more than 1.19 points per possession and leading the NBA in both free throw creation (27.1 attempts per game) and free throw accuracy (84.0%). Philadelphia is also in the top eight of the NBA in fast break points, offensive rebound rate and second-chance points, with the 76ers committing a turnover on only 12.5% of offensive possessions.

Denver struggles to force turnovers on defense, creating only 12.6 per game, and Philadelphia does not have that issue with its own defense. The 76ers lead the NBA with 9.1 steals per game while posting a top-five mark in creating 14.9 turnovers per contest. Philadelphia also leads the NBA in 3-point defense, holding opponents to only 33.7% shooting from beyond the arc. See which team to pick here.

How to make 76ers vs. Nuggets picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 228 combined points.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Sixers, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 42-23 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.