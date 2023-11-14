We've got another 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Indiana Pacers. Philadelphia is 8-1 overall and 6-0 at home, while Indiana is 6-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. These teams just met on Sunday, in which Philadelphia prevailed 137-126, and the Sixers have won the last seven matchups between the two. Both teams are 1-0 in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Sixers are favored by 5 points in the latest Pacers vs. 76ers odds, and the over/under is 240.5 points. Before entering any 76ers vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

76ers vs. Pacers spread: 76ers -5

76ers vs. Pacers over/under: 240.5 points

76ers vs. Pacers money line: 76ers: -201, Pacers: +165

What to know about the 76ers

The 76ers entered their tilt with the Pacers with seven consecutive wins but they'll enter tonight's matchup with eight. Philadelphia came out on top against Indiana by a score of 137-126 on Sunday. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 23 to 8 on the offensive boards, as the Sixers did.

The 76ers relied on the efforts of Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 37 points and 13 rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to a career-high of 50 points. Maxey continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played as he (28.6 points per game) and Embiid (32.4 PPG) are the only pair of teammates averaging at least 24 PPG, and each ranks in the top 10 in scoring. Kelly Oubre Jr. (rib) is out for Tuesday, while Embiid (hip) is questionable.

What to know about the Pacers

Despite Sunday's loss to Philly, the Pacers are the NBA's most potent team this season. They lead the league with 126 PPG as seven different players are averaging in double digits. Tyrese Haliburton is putting up 23.8 PPG and an NBA-high of 12.2 assists per night.

However, Indiana still has gains to make on the defensive end as it is 28th in points allowed per game. Center Myles Turner is swatting 1.8 shots per game but that's tied for his lowest since his rookie year. The Pacers are also in the bottom six of the league in both FG% allowed and 3-point % allowed.

How to make 76ers vs. Pacers picks

