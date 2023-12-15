The Philadelphia 76ers (16-7) will look to add to the Detroit Pistons' (2-22) misery when they meet in an Eastern Conference battle on Friday night. Philadelphia blew out Detroit in a 129-111 final on the road earlier this week, extending its winning streak to four games. The Pistons have lost 21 consecutive games since their 2-1 start to the season, and they have the worst record in the NBA. Philadelphia is two games back of Boston for first place in the Atlantic Division and the best record in the conference.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Sixers are favored by 16 points in the latest 76ers vs. Pistons odds, while the over/under is 234.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Pistons vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

76ers vs. Pistons spread: 76ers -16

76ers vs. Pistons over/under: 234.5 points

76ers vs. Pistons money line: 76ers: -1386, Pistons: +821

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia has bounced back from a narrow loss to Eastern Conference-leading Boston with a four-game winning streak, including three double-digit wins. The 76ers beat Atlanta by 11 points last Friday before crushing Washington in a 146-101 final on Monday. Reigning league MVP Joel Embiid scored 34 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out six assists, while Tyrese Maxey had 24 points.

Their momentum continued in a 129-111 win at Detroit on Wednesday, as Embiid poured in 41 points on 14 of 24 shooting. Tobias Harris added 21 points for the 76ers, who posted a 53-35 rebounding advantage. Detroit is closing in on the longest losing streak in NBA history, which was set by Cleveland (2010-11) and Philadelphia (2013-14) at 26 games in a row. Detroit will also be shorthanded in the frontcourt without Jalen Duren (ankle) and Marvin Bagley III (back). See which team to pick here.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit picked up some momentum down the stretch of Wednesday's loss, outscoring Philadelphia by six points in the fourth quarter. Veteran small forward Bojan Bogdanovic scored a team-high 33 points, shooting 11 of 19 from the floor and 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Shooting guard Cade Cunningham added 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds, making 10 of 12 attempts from the charity stripe.

Cunningham leads Detroit with 22.0 points and 7.3 assists per game, while Bogdanovic is adding 20.6 points per game. Bogdanovic missed the first portion of the season due to an injury, but he has been a key contributor in his five games since returning to the lineup. Philadelphia has been rolling and has a road game at Charlotte coming up on Saturday, so this is a letdown spot for the 76ers. See which team to pick here.

