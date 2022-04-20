The Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors battle in Game 3 of the best of seven series on Wednesday night. Philadelphia has come out and made a statement, winning the first two games and jumping out to a 2-0 lead. Toronto is looking to pick up a much-needed win in front of their home crowd. The Raptors have dominated Philadelphia on their home court, winning 17 of the last 20 meetings against the 76ers at home.

Tip-off from Scotiabank Arena is at 8 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is favored by two-points in the latest 76ers vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 216.5.

76ers vs. Raptors spread: Philadelphia -2

76ers vs. Raptors over-under: 216.5 points

76ers vs. Raptors money line: Toronto +110, Philadelphia -130

PHI: The 76ers are 0-5 ATS in their last five games on the road

TOR: The Raptors are 5-0 ATS in their last five Wednesday games

Why the 76ers can cover



Center Joel Embiid has elite and dominating skill that is consistently on display. Embiid's great footwork is shown in the paint on both ends of the floor. The five-time All-Star can pile up rebounds and blocks with his terrific length. The Kansas product also flashes an impressive shooting stroke. Embiid is putting up 25 points and 13 rebounds through the first two games of this series.

Tyrese Maxey is a crafty guard with plenty of scoring ability. Maxey constantly attacks the basket both on the break and in pick and roll situations. The Kentucky product can also knock it down from the perimeter. The 2020 first-round pick is averaging 30.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists in the series. In Game 1, Maxey posted 38 points, four rebounds, and went 5-for-8 from downtown.

Why the Raptors can cover

Guard Fred VanVleet is a quick and agile playmaker in the backcourt for Toronto. VanVleet is also a gritty defender who consistently gives high effort. The 2022 All-Star is a steady shooter on the outside, forcing teams to account for him on the perimeter. In this series, VanVleet is averaging 19 points, 6.5 assists and two steals per game. In Game 1, he recorded 18 points, six assists, and shot 4-for-7 from deep.

Forward Pascal Siakam is a long and active presence in the paint for Toronto. Siakam runs the floor well and is a threat for put-back dunks. The 2020 All-Star passes the ball well and shows good basketball IQ. In Game 1, Siakam recorded 24 points, seven assists, and three blocks. Toronto will need these two studs to ball out and help pick up a much-needed victory on Wednesday night.

How to make Raptors vs. 76ers picks

