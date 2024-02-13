3rd Quarter Report

The Bulls are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 97-92 lead against the Hawks.

If the Bulls keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 26-28 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with a 24-30 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Chicago 25-28, Atlanta 24-29

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will be playing at home against the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Arena. The Bulls took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Hawks, who come in off a win.

Last Saturday, Atlanta was able to grind out a solid victory over the Rockets, taking the game 122-113. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 0:53 mark of the first quarter, when the Hawks were facing a 31-19 deficit.

The Hawks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Dejounte Murray led the charge by scoring 34 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Saddiq Bey, who scored 24 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulls fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Magic on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 114-108 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Magic. The Bulls have struggled against the Magic recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the defeat, the Bulls got a solid performance out of Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 17 rebounds.

Atlanta is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a massive bump to their 24-29 record this season. As for Chicago, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 25-28.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hawks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked fourth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hawks came up short against the Bulls in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 118-113. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Bulls' Andre Drummond, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 25 rebounds. Now that the Hawks know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Atlanta is a 4-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.