3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Hawks and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pistons 92-79.

If the Hawks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 36-40 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with a 13-63 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Detroit 13-62, Atlanta 35-40

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

The Hawks will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle, as they've averaged 119.1 points per game this season.

Last Monday, the Hawks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulls, taking the game 113-101.

The Hawks got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Bogdan Bogdanovic out in front who scored 20 points along with six assists and two blocks.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Pistons had to settle for a 110-108 loss against the Grizzlies on Monday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Detroit in their matchups with Memphis: they've now lost six in a row.

Despite the loss, the Pistons got a solid performance out of Cade Cunningham, who scored 36 points along with eight assists and two steals. Cunningham's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Atlanta has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 35-40 record this season. As for Detroit, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-62.

The Hawks didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Pistons in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 130-124 victory. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Cunningham, who scored 43 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Hawks still be able to contain Cunningham? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Atlanta is a big 12-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 223 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.