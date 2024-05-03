The 2024 NBA playoffs are in full swing, and the Bucks are heading home early for the second year in a row. The Pacers ousted the Bucks on Thursday night, winning Game 6 at home for a 4-2 series win. The Bucks did not have Giannis Antetokounmpo for any of their brief playoff run, as their two-time MVP was sidelined with a calf injury. The Pacers, meanwhile, await the winner of the Knicks vs. 76ers series in the East bracket.
The Knicks have their second chance to advance to the second round on Thursday. The 76ers rallied for a wild Game 5 win on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, and now they'll try to force a Game 7.
The Celtics became the fourth team to punch their ticket to the second round on Wednesday night. The Celtics eliminated the Heat, blowing out Miami in Game 5 for a 4-1 series victory. The top-seeded Celtics are moving on and will face either the Cavaliers or Magic in the second round. The Timberwolves, Nuggets and Thunder are all moving on in the West. Minnesota and Oklahoma City swept the Suns and Pelicans, respectively, while Denver took out the Lakers in five games.
Game 6 in both the Cavaliers vs. Magic and Mavericks vs. Clippers series is set for Friday night as Cleveland and Dallas have the chance to move on.
Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, as well as all the playoff scores.
Thursday's playoff games
- Game 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98 -- Pacers win 4-2
- Game 6: 76ers vs. Knicks, 9 p.m., TNT -- Knicks lead 3-2
Below is a look at the complete playoff bracket.
2024 NBA playoff bracket
Upcoming NBA playoffs schedule
Thursday, May 2
Game 6: Pacers vs. Bucks, 6:30 p.m., TNT
Game 6: 76ers vs. Knicks, 9 p.m., TNT
Friday, May 3
Game 6: Magic vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 6: Mavericks vs. Clippers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Saturday, May 4
Game 1: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, TBD
Game 7*: Bucks vs. Pacers, TBD
Game 7*: Knicks vs. 76ers, 7 p.m., TNT
Sunday, May 5
Game 7*: Cavaliers vs. Magic, TBD
Game 7*: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD
Monday, May 6
Game 2: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, TBD
Tuesday, May 7
Game 1: Thunder vs. Clippers/Mavericks, TBD
Friday, May 10
Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, TBD
Sunday, May 12
Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, TBD
Tuesday, May 14
Game 5*: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, TBD
Thursday, May 16
Game 6*: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, TBD
Sunday, May 19
Game 7*: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, TBD
NBA playoffs: First-round scores
Celtics vs. Heat
Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94
Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101
Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84
Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 88
Game 5: Celtics 118, Heat 84
(Boston wins series 4-1)
Knicks vs. 76ers
Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104
Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101
Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114
Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92
Game 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)
Bucks vs. Pacers
Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94
Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108
Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118 (OT)
Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113
Game 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92
Game 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98
(Indiana wins series 4-2)
Cavaliers vs. Magic
Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83
Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86
Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83
Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89
Game 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103
Thunder vs. Pelicans
Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92
Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92
Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85
Game 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89
(Oklahoma City wins series 4-0)
Nuggets vs. Lakers
Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103
Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99
Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105
Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108
Game 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106
(Denver wins series 4-1)
Timberwolves vs. Suns
Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95
Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93
Game 3: Timberwolves 126, Suns 109
Game 4: Timberwolves 122, Suns 116
(Minnesota wins series 4-0)
Clippers vs. Mavericks
Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97
Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93
Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90
Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111
Game 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93