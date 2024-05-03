The 2024 NBA playoffs are in full swing, and the Bucks are heading home early for the second year in a row. The Pacers ousted the Bucks on Thursday night, winning Game 6 at home for a 4-2 series win. The Bucks did not have Giannis Antetokounmpo for any of their brief playoff run, as their two-time MVP was sidelined with a calf injury. The Pacers, meanwhile, await the winner of the Knicks vs. 76ers series in the East bracket.

The Knicks have their second chance to advance to the second round on Thursday. The 76ers rallied for a wild Game 5 win on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, and now they'll try to force a Game 7.

The Celtics became the fourth team to punch their ticket to the second round on Wednesday night. The Celtics eliminated the Heat, blowing out Miami in Game 5 for a 4-1 series victory. The top-seeded Celtics are moving on and will face either the Cavaliers or Magic in the second round. The Timberwolves, Nuggets and Thunder are all moving on in the West. Minnesota and Oklahoma City swept the Suns and Pelicans, respectively, while Denver took out the Lakers in five games.

Game 6 in both the Cavaliers vs. Magic and Mavericks vs. Clippers series is set for Friday night as Cleveland and Dallas have the chance to move on.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, as well as all the playoff scores. All games airing on ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are streaming on fubo (try for free).

Thursday's playoff games

Game 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98 -- Pacers win 4-2

Game 6: 76ers vs. Knicks, 9 p.m., TNT -- Knicks lead 3-2



Below is a look at the complete playoff bracket.

2024 NBA playoff bracket

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

Upcoming NBA playoffs schedule

Thursday, May 2

Game 6: Pacers vs. Bucks, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Game 6: 76ers vs. Knicks, 9 p.m., TNT

Friday, May 3

Game 6: Magic vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 6: Mavericks vs. Clippers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Saturday, May 4

Game 1: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, TBD

Game 7*: Bucks vs. Pacers, TBD

Game 7*: Knicks vs. 76ers, 7 p.m., TNT

Sunday, May 5

Game 7*: Cavaliers vs. Magic, TBD

Game 7*: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD

Monday, May 6

Game 2: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, TBD

Tuesday, May 7

Game 1: Thunder vs. Clippers/Mavericks, TBD

Friday, May 10

Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, TBD

Sunday, May 12

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, TBD

Tuesday, May 14

Game 5*: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, TBD

Thursday, May 16

Game 6*: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, TBD

Sunday, May 19

Game 7*: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, TBD

NBA playoffs: First-round scores



Celtics vs. Heat

Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94

Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101

Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84

Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 88

Game 5: Celtics 118, Heat 84

(Boston wins series 4-1)

Knicks vs. 76ers

Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

Game 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)

Bucks vs. Pacers

Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118 (OT)

Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113

Game 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92

Game 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98

(Indiana wins series 4-2)

Cavaliers vs. Magic

Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

Game 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103

Thunder vs. Pelicans

Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

Game 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89

(Oklahoma City wins series 4-0)

Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

Game 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106

(Denver wins series 4-1)

Timberwolves vs. Suns

Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

Game 3: Timberwolves 126, Suns 109

Game 4: Timberwolves 122, Suns 116

(Minnesota wins series 4-0)

Clippers vs. Mavericks

Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111

Game 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93