Ayesha Curry defends Steph after Twitter video suggests he snubbed young fan

Some wives of NBA players tend to stay out of the spotlight, but Ayesha Curry, wife of Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry, has never been afraid to stick up for her husband publicly.

Ayesha came to her husband's defense during the 2016 NBA Finals, going as far as to call the NBA "rigged" after Steph was ejected during Game 6. This time around, she couldn't sit idly by as a video of her husband allegedly ignoring a young autograph-seeking fan reached over 34,000 retweets and 55,000 likes on Twitter.

The video shows the boy getting photos with several Warriors players after the team's win over the Brooklyn Nets last Sunday, including Klay Thompson, JaVale McGee and Shaun Livingston. The fan then desperately tries to get Curry's attention, but the two-time NBA MVP fails to look in his direction and instead slowly walks away. The video was posted by Twitter user @bjeffthegod with the caption, "yo....Steph Curry ain't s--- lol."

The boy's mother, Monique Jenkins, claimed that her son was "depressed and in tears" following the incident, and that the boy wanted to take down the poster of Curry he has on his wall.

Ayesha quickly came back with her version of the story.

So tired of seeing this. He was looking for a family member in a crowd of 100 people which you can’t see on the other side of the camera… — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) November 27, 2017

He would never purposefully ignore a squirrel let alone a precious little boy. Demeaning someone to get your followers up much. — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) November 27, 2017

She went on to claim that Curry didn't even see the young boy and that he looks through her in a similar way "at least once a week" due to his "tunnel vision."

It's hard to imagine that Curry intentionally ignored the fan, but we'll never be sure. Players can't heed every fan's request, or else they would never get to leave the arena, so it's possible that Curry just wanted to get out of there quickly.

Either way, the Twitter user who posted the video quickly offered a solution to the whole situation: Free tickets.

send tickets and this all goes away lmaooo — 🦅 (@bjeffthegod) November 27, 2017

Ayesha Curry's new San Francisco restaurant, International Smoke, opened a few weeks ago. So beware negative Yelp reviewers, Ayesha clearly isn't afraid to defend herself and her family on social media.