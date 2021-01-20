The Portland Trail Blazers announced Tuesday that big man Jusuf Nurkic underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right wrist, and will be reevaluated in six weeks. He will wear a splint on his wrist for four weeks and then begin the rehab process to get back on the court.

Nurkic continues to suffer horrendous luck when it comes to injuries. The Bosnian center missed most of the 2019-20 season recovering from a broken leg, only returning in time to join his team for its playoff push in the Disney bubble. He entered this season seemingly healthy, but last Thursday, he suffered a major setback in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers. Nurkic took a swipe at the ball as Malcolm Brogdon drove to the basket, and then when Myles Turned attempted to dunk, Nurkic contested with the wrist before crumpling to the floor in serious pain. You can see the play below:

Being without Nurkic for any extended period is a terrifying proposition for a Portland team already thin up front. Zach Collins has not yet played this season due to ankle surgery, and that leaves the Blazers with only Harry Giles and Enes Kanter as options at center. The former has an extensive injury history of his own and is somewhat inconsistent as a result, the latter struggles mightily on defense.

Nurkic was the only big man on Portland's roster that could consistently be relied upon on both ends of the floor. Now he's going to miss time yet again.