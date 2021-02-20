The Washington Wizards will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 18-10 overall and 8-5 at home, while the Wizards are 9-17 overall and 4-8 on the road. The Blazers have won the last four games between the teams.

Blazers vs. Wizards spread: Trail Blazers -4.5

Blazers vs. Wizards over-under: 242 points

What you need to know about the Blazers

The Blazers edged the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, 126-124. Damian Lillard shot 7-for-16 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 43 points and 16 assists. It was the eighth time in NBA history that a player recorded at least 43 points and 16 assists in a game. Portland has won six consecutive games.

Lillard is third in the NBA in scoring at 29.8 points per game. Lillard leads the NBA in 30-point games with 17. Gary Trent Jr. has made at least three 3-point field goals in nine consecutive games. He has scored 20-plus points in six of his last eight games.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington narrowly topped the Denver Nuggets, 130-128. The Wizards overcome a 41-24 deficit in the victory. Davis Bertans made a career-high nine 3-pointers on 11 attempts and finished with a career-best 35 points. Washington has won three consecutive games.

The Wizards lost the last meeting with the Blazers on Feb. 2, 132-121. Bradley Beal scored 37 points in the loss. He has scored 30-plus points in 16 games this season, the second-most in the league behind Lillard. Beal leads the NBA in scoring at 32.8 points per game.

