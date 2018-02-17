Bradley Beal enters first All-Star Game on a roll with Wizards in John Wall's absence

LOS ANGELES -- Here's something that is somewhat strange, likely an instance of small sample size, but captivating nonetheless:



Since John Wall underwent surgery to his left knee in late January, the Washington Wizards have gone 7-2. Their offense has become more dynamic, increasing in efficiency by nine points per 100 possessions while their net rating has improved by about five points per 100 possessions.



This is not to say that the Wizards are better long term without their All-Star point guard. They aren't.



But it does bring into question whether the most important player to the Wizards' success isn't the franchise cornerstone who has made five All-Star Games in a row but instead their 24-year-old shooting guard who is more often cast as the second fiddle -- and who Sunday will play in his first All-Star Game.



With Wall off the court, Bradley Beal's role has shifted into more of a facilitator. Over the past nine games Beal has averaged 21.8 points per game but more impressively 6.4 assists, up from his season average of 3.8. As Wall was in the midst of a relatively down season before he had surgery -- his effective field-goal percentage is at its lowest point since his second season in the league -- Beal has taken off, averaging career highs in points (23.6), assists (4.2), rebounds (4.5) and shot attempts (18.7).



What hasn't shifted with Wall off the court is Beal's mentality.



"When John was out earlier in the year I felt like that, like I had to change my mentality," Beal told CBSSports.com. "There was a stretch of games where I didn't shoot it too well because I was trying to be too much of a playmaker, too much of a point guard instead of just playing my game.



"When I'm aggressive and I'm going downhill, the assists come easy. I don't have to play point. I just trust my teammates to be able to make plays. It's just a matter of staying aggressive."



As he spoke, Beal was in the middle of the media circus that is All-Star Weekend. He was heading to an event in downtown Los Angeles sponsored by Tissot, the watch company. Fans got a chance to compete in a shooting contest against Beal a day before he participates in the three-point shooting contest at All-Star Weekend.



It is abundantly clear, from his burgeoning fame to his impressive statistics, that Beal has made the jump from a promising and talented youngster to an official NBA star.



While Wall has been out, the rest of the Wizards have stepped up. Otto Porter's scoring has increased from 14 points per game to 19 over the past nine games; Markieff Morris has increased his scoring from 10 points per game to 14.5. During what might have been a death knell to their season -- losing their max-contract point guard for six to eight weeks -- the Wizards have moved into fourth place in the bunched-up Eastern Conference.



"I don't know why -- I wish I could pinpoint one thing," Beal said. "We've just been playing the way we're supposed to be playing. We're defending well. Everyone is stepping up since John's been out. Those are big shoes to fill. Everyone has to play that much harder. We just got to make sure we're locked in every night."



They have been. But the next question will be this: What happens when Wall comes back? Will Beal and Wall be able to share the ball, or at least split minutes at the point? Or will Beal's progress as the team's primary facilitator during Wall's absence be an aberration in a scorer's career?



"I don't think anything has to change drastically," Beal said. "John having the ball in his hands, that's something we expect and something we want as a team. Just continue to move the ball, defend first, and we'll be good. That's been our mind-set the last couple weeks. Defending, then getting out in transition and going."



It might sound far-fetched in an Eastern Conference where the Wizards appeared ensconced in a tier below the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics, but if the Wizards continue with this style of play once Wall returns, Beal firmly believes this team can make it to the NBA Finals.



"We can -- absolutely we can," Beal said. "I'm always an overly confident guy in my teammates and myself. I always get criticized for saying our team is better than the other team, but that's just my mind-set. The sky is high for us. The East is pretty open. We know who the top half of guys are. We know who it's going to be.



"I don't know exactly what that picture would look like, but we have to be picture-perfect every game."