1st Quarter Report

The Celtics are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 36-30 lead against the Nets.

The Celtics entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Nets step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Boston 41-12, Brooklyn 21-31

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $86.49

What to Know

The Celtics are 9-1 against the Nets since April of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Boston Celtics will head out on the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The Celtics are looking to tack on another W to their five-game streak on the road.

Last Sunday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Boston beat the Heat 110-106. That's two games straight that the Celtics have won by exactly four points.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Celtics to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jayson Tatum, who almost dropped a triple-double on 26 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists. Kristaps Porzingis was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds.

The Nets can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They put the hurt on San Antonio with a sharp 123-103 victory. The win was just what the Nets needed coming off of a 118-95 defeat in their prior contest.

Boston is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 41-12 record this season. As for Brooklyn, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 21-31.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nets (currently ranked fifth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their 16th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-9 against the spread).

Odds

Boston is a big 8.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228 points.

Series History

Boston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.