Halftime Report

The last time the Pacers and the Nets met, the matchup was decided by 22 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 62-61, the Pacers have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

If the Pacers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 44-33 in no time. On the other hand, the Nets will have to make due with a 29-48 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Indiana 43-33, Brooklyn 29-47

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will head out on the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Barclays Center. Despite being away, the Pacers are looking at a seven-point advantage in the spread.

Last Monday, everything went the Pacers' way against the Nets as the Pacers made off with a 133-111 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 75-47.

Tyrese Haliburton was his usual excellent self, shooting 4-for-7 from deep and dropping a double-double on 27 points and 13 assists.

Indiana is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 43-33 record this season. As for Brooklyn, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 29-47.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pacers just can't miss this season, having nailed 50.5% of their field goals per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Nets, though, as they've only kicked 45.7% of theirs this season. Given the Pacers' sizable advantage in that area, the Nets will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Indiana is a solid 7-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.