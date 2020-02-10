Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and girlfriend announce birth of first child, a son
Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend announce their first child together
Former NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo added a new member to his team this week. On Monday, Antetokounmpo announced the birth of his first child, a son named Liam Charles Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks star and his girlfriend shared the news in the fall that they were expecting a child, with Riddlesprigger captioning a photo of a baby deer stuffed toy and a baby-sized Antetokounmpo jersey with "BABY FR34K COMING SOON."
The couple later shared photos of the baby shower introducing, Baby Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak, whose smile was beaming with excitement in the photos wrote, "I'm thankful to have you as family," adding "Sh**t's about to get real" as the hashtag.
It is now real for the parents who now have a mini MVP on their hands.
Antetokounmpo shared a photo of his son captioning it, "Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house" with a heart emoji and a baby emoji blocking the baby's face for privacy.
The 25-year-old is already having an incredible year and looks to continue to add many accomplishments to his resume. Now that resume adds his biggest role and accomplishment yet: A father.
This weekend, Antetokounmpo is set to be the captain of one of the All-Star Game teams and will face LeBron James' team.
