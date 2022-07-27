The Milwaukee Bucks are releasing a new set of alternate "Statement Edition" jerseys based around their Fear the Deer moniker. The jerseys look relatively similar to their typical uniforms. They have a black base color, but add in a bit of a flourish in the form of deer antlers as side accents in their traditional cream color.

The remainder of the uniform is fairly standard, with green outlines on names and numbers and a blue outline on the arms of the jersey. Take a look:

The "Fear the Deer" slogan is a relatively new addition to Bucks lore. It was popularized by ESPN's John Anderson more than a decade ago, when the Bucks were built around Andrew Bogut, but has remained a team staple ever since. This is the third separate Fear the Deer uniform that the Bucks have used. As NBA slogans go, it's one of the better ones. Succinct, specific and fun to use and hear.

The Bucks are not changing their entire uniform package this season. The Statement Edition uniforms are alternates. These uniforms will join their Association (white) and Icon (green) editions in the regular rotation. Like other teams, the Bucks will have a City and Classic Edition uniform, but those will be unveiled at some point later this offseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was already plenty intimidating on his own. Now he'll come at opposing defenders in deer antlers. It's a fun twist on their typical uniform designs that should play well in Milwaukee this season.