It seems the Milwaukee Bucks have solved the Chicago Bulls. Despite Khris Middleton's absence, the Bucks went on the road and cruised to two dominant double-digit victories to take a 3-1 series lead. Now, they'll have a chance to finish the job at home in Game 5.

If that wasn't bad enough for the Bulls, they'll also be without All-Star guard Zach LaVine, who entered the league's health and safety protocols on Tuesday, and Alex Caruso, who's in concussion protocol. While LaVine has struggled at times during this series, he's still one of the Bulls' best players and it will be extremely difficult for them to pull off an upset on the road without him.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 5:

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Chicago Bulls

When: Wednesday, April 27 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 27 | 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

TNT | TNT app Odds: MIL -900; CHI +600; O/U 217.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bucks: The Bucks were in a funk during the first two games at home, but the Game 2 loss and Khris Middleton's injury snapped them out of it. They looked every bit the defending champions in Games 3 and 4 in Chicago, as they thoroughly outplayed the Bulls and brought this series to the brink. The Bulls have absolutely no answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo, while both Bobby Portis and Grayson Allen have stepped up in a major way in Middleton's absence. They should close things out on Wednesday.

Bulls: After an impressive first two games that included a narrow loss and an upset win, the Bulls have returned to their end-of-season form. They were outplayed in every single facet in Games 3 and 4, as the true gap between these teams emerged. The Bucks are just better, especially with Lonzo Ball and now Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso stuck on the sidelines.

Prediction

The Bucks enter as 12-point favorites -- a huge line for a playoff game, but one that's more than reasonable after the last two games. Giannis and Co. are just too much for the shorthanded Bulls, and they'll want to slam the door shut on this series. Pick: Bucks -12