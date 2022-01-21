The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks face off in a Central Division battle on Friday evening. The Bulls are 28-15 this season with a 12-9 road record. The Bucks are 28-19 overall and 15-8 in home games at the Fiserv Forum. Zach LaVine (knee), Lonzo Ball (knee), Derrick Jones Jr. (knee), Javonte Green (adductor) and Patrick Williams (wrist) are out for the Bulls. Brook Lopez (back) is out for the Bucks.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bucks as 8.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227 in the latest Bulls vs. Bucks odds. Before you make any Bucks vs. Bucks picks or NBA predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 56-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bulls vs. Bucks and locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds betting lines for Bucks vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -8.5

Bulls vs. Bucks over-under: 227 points

Bulls vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -440, Bulls +340

CHI: The Bulls are 11-10 against the spread in road games

MIL: The Bucks are 9-14 against the spread in home games



Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago's offense is what drives its overall success. The Bulls are scoring more than 1.12 points per possession this season, a top-five mark in the NBA, and Chicago is No. 2 in overall shooting efficiency. The Bulls are No. 2 in field goal percentage at 47.5 percent and No. 4 in free throw percentage at 81.0 percent, with Chicago leading the league in 3-point accuracy at 38.8 percent.

The Bulls generate more than 24 assists per game with only 13.2 turnovers per contest, a tremendous ratio, and the Bucks are No. 29 in 3-pointers allowed with below-average assist prevention. On the other end, the Bulls are in the top 10 in 3-pointers allowed (11.4 per game) and turnovers created (14.3 per game), with Chicago creating 7.7 steals per game. Milwaukee is below-average in generating assists, and the Bulls can match up effectively.

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks are tremendous on the defensive end of the floor, giving up fewer than 1.08 points per possession. Milwaukee is No. 3 in the NBA in field goal percentage defense at 43.8 percent, and the Bucks are in the top five in 3-point defense at 33.7 percent. Milwaukee is also in the top 10 of the league in free throw attempts allowed (19.7 per game) and points in the paint allowed (42.8 per game).

The Bucks secure more than 73 percent of available defensive rebounds, with opponents generating only 11.6 fast break points per game. Chicago struggles on the offensive glass and with free throw creation, and the Bucks should be able to take advantage of those shortcomings. The Bucks are also very good on offense, scoring more than 1.11 points per possession with an elite 3-point shooting profile. Chicago is solid defensively, but the Bulls rank near the bottom of the NBA in 3-point percentage allowed and free throw attempts allowed.

How to make Bulls vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the point total, projecting 219 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the model's Bucks vs. Bulls picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Bulls vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bulls vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.