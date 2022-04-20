The Chicago Bulls visit Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their first round NBA playoff series on Wednesday evening. Chicago trails Milwaukee by a 1-0 margin in the series. The Bucks won the opening matchup 93-86 in a defense-first contest, with Chicago aiming to even the score with a road upset. George Hill (abdominal) is out for the Bucks, with Bobby Portis (calf) and Jordan Nwora (back) listed as probable. Lonzo Ball (knee) is out for the Bulls.

Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bucks as 10-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225 in the latest Bulls vs. Bucks odds. Before making any Bucks vs. Bulls picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the first full week of the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 86-56 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bulls vs. Bucks, and just revealed its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Bulls vs. Bucks:

Bulls vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -10

Bulls vs. Bucks over-under: 225 points

Bulls vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -550, Bulls +400

CHI: The Bulls are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIL: The Bucks are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games



Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago's offense is keyed by a pair of prolific scorers. DeMar DeRozan averaged 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game during the regular season, with Zach LaVine adding 24.4 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point range. The Bulls score nearly 1.13 points per possession as a team, a strong overall figure, and Chicago ranks in the top four of the NBA in field goal accuracy (48.0 percent), 3-point accuracy (36.9 percent), and free throw accuracy (81.3 percent). The Bulls take care of the ball, committing only 12.8 turnovers per game, and Chicago generates 1.86 assists per turnover, a top-10 ratio in the NBA.

On the other end, the Bulls enjoyed real success against Milwaukee in Game 1. Chicago held the Bucks to less than a point per possession, with Milwaukee generating fewer assists than turnovers and giving the ball away on more than 20 percent of offensive possessions. The Bulls also ranked No. 6 in the NBA in 3-pointers allowed (11.7 per game) during the regular season.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee's offense has been dominant throughout the 2021-22 campaign. The Bucks scored 114.3 points per 100 possessions during the regular season, with three players averaging at least 18 points per game. At the top, Giannis Antetokounmpo is an MVP candidate, averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Milwaukee also puts pressure on the opposition with 36.6 percent 3-point shooting, and the Bucks rank above the NBA average in two-point accuracy, free throw creation, and turnover avoidance.

On defense, the Bucks are also above-average, yielding 1.11 points per possession during the regular season, and Milwaukee held Chicago to 0.86 points per possession in Game 1. The Bulls produced only a 41.2 percent true shooting mark in the opener, and the Bucks are a top-tier team in defensive rebounding, free throw prevention, fast break points allowed, and points allowed in the paint.

How to make Bulls vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the point total, projecting 224 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the model's Bucks vs. Bulls picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Bulls vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bulls vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.