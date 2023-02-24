The Miami Heat (32-27) and the Milwaukee Bucks (41-17) battle in an Eastern Conference tilt on Friday night. The Heat lost two straight games heading into the NBA All-Star break, and on Feb. 15, they fell to the Brooklyn Nets 116-105. Meanwhile, Milwaukee is red-hot, winners of 12 straight, and it beat the Chicago Bulls 112-100 in its last matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) is listed as doubtful for Milwaukee, while Kyle Lowry (knee) is out for Miami.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Caesars Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as a 1-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Bucks odds. The over/under for total points is set at 219.

Heat vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -1

Heat vs. Bucks Over-Under: 219 points

Heat vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -120, Miami +100

MIA: Under is 4-0 in Miami's last 4 Friday games

MIL: Bucks are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall



Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler is a superb two-way force who has the defensive tenacity and grit to defend multiple positions at a high level. The six-time All-Star knows how to draw contact and keep the defender guessing. Butler leads the team in points (21.7) and steals (2.0) with 6.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists. On Feb. 13, he totaled 24 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists.

Guard Tyler Herro is a marksman with good range and a quick release. Herro is able to get his own shot in many different ways including off the dribble and as a catch-and-shoot weapon. The Kentucky product logs 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 37% from beyond the arc. Herro put up 31 points, eight assists, and five 3-pointers on Feb. 10.

Why the Bucks can cover

Guard Jrue Holiday is an exceptional two-way threat who has excellent length and is a pass-first playmaker. The UCLA product utilizes his instincts to jump into passing lanes and be relentless defensively. He averages 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. On Feb. 14, Holiday finished with 40 points, seven assists, and three steals.

Forward Bobby Portis is a tough, strong, and energetic player whose return will provide a huge spark. Portis constantly hustles and owns a reliable jumper to space the floor. The Arkansas product knows how to score on the pick and roll, and he can draw out opposing big men to the perimeter. The 28-year-old logs 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

