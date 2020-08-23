Watch Now: Highlights: Bucks vs Magic ( 1:47 )

Early on Monday afternoon, the 2020 NBA playoffs will continue inside the league's Disney World bubble in Orlando. In the first game of the day, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks, will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Orlando Magic in their first-round series.

Milwaukee got off to a sluggish start in the bubble, but their shocking Game 1 loss has awakened them. They've dominated Games 2 and 3, winning each by double figures. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dominant as expected, but the best sign for the Bucks in Game 3 was Khris Middleton finally showing up.

As for the Magic, they deserve credit for the way they've kept fighting in these games, but they just don't have the talent to keep up with the Bucks. Especially with Jonathan Isaac and Aaron Gordon. Given how the past two games have gone, it would be surprising if they manage to get another win in this series.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Magic Game 4

Date: Monday, Aug. 24 | 1:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 24 | 1:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: NBATV

NBATV Odds: Bucks -13.5 | Over/Under: 225.5

Storylines

Bucks: The Bucks haven't been perfect in the last two games, but they've looked much more like the team that was at one point on pace to join the 70-win club before the shutdown. Most importantly, their defense, which was average at best in the seeding games has picked up, and they're third among playoff teams, allowing 102.5 points per 100 possessions.

Magic: Orlando fights really hard, and they've managed to keep these games respectable, but they just don't have the talent to stick with Milwaukee, especially with Jonathan Isaac and Aaron Gordon sidelined. It's too hard for them to score consistently, and the last two games have gone how everyone expected the series to play out from the beginning.

Game prediction

The Bucks are going to win this game; no one will argue that. Whether they can cover, however, is another story. They're 13.5-point favorites, which is a huge line for a playoff game. They clearly have the talent to do it, but after two double-digit wins, this seems like a spot for a little closer game. Pick: Magic +13.5