The Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers face off in a Central Division matchup on Thursday. Bankers Life Fieldhouse will host the proceedings, with the Bucks aiming to improve on an impressive 44-25 overall record. The Pacers are 33-36 overall and looking to bolster their playoff positioning. Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Myles Turner (toe), Jeremy Lamb (knee) and Edmond Sumner (knee) are out for the Pacers. Aaron Holiday (toe) is listed as questionable.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Indianapolis. William Hill Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as an 8.5-point road favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 241 in the latest Bucks vs. Pacers odds. Before making any Pacers vs. Bucks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Bucks vs. Pacers spread: Bucks -8.5

Bucks vs. Pacers over-under: 241 points

MIL: The Bucks are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

IND: The Pacers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Bucks can cover



The Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA, deploying top-shelf units on both ends of the floor. Milwaukee allows fewer than 1.11 points per possession defensively. The Bucks are a top-five team in defensive rebound rate (75.5 percent), fouls (17.4 per game), free throw attempts allowed (19.0 per game) and field goal percentage allowed (45.6 percent). From there, Milwaukee is also very strong at creating havoc with 8.2 steals per game, and the Bucks should have a dominant edge in the overall rebounding battle against a Pacers team that is dead-last in defensive rebounding.

Offensively, Milwaukee scores more than 1.16 points per possession, with the No. 2 mark in the NBA in effective field goal shooting (56.5 percent). The Bucks take care of the ball at an above-average level, committing a turnover on only 13.5 percent of possessions, and with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way, they have star power to generate quality shot attempts.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana is a high-end passing team, ranking No. 2 in the NBA in producing 27.2 assists per game. The Pacers are also a top-10 team in both free throw accuracy (79.3 percent) and ball security, turning the ball over on only 13.2 percent of possessions. The Bucks rarely force turnovers defensively, ranking 25th in the NBA in turnover creation rate, and Milwaukee has a glaring weakness in defending the 3-point arc. The Bucks are last in 3-pointers allowed (14.7 per game) and 28th in 3-point accuracy allowed (38.1 percent).

On the other end, the Pacers lead the NBA in blocks (6.5 per game), with top-six marks in steals (8.5 per game), 3-pointers allowed (11.5 per game) and 2-point shooting allowed (52.0 percent). The Bucks are below-average in both free throw creation (21.0 attempts per game) and accuracy (76.1 percent), which could be an edge for the Pacers.

