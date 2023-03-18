Who's Playing
Miami @ Chicago
Current Records: Miami 38-33; Chicago 32-37
What to Know
The Miami Heat have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at United Center after having had a few days off. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Miami and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Heat wrapped it up with a 138-119 win at home. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 23 points and six assists along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Chicago ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Friday with a 139-131 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Small forward DeMar DeRozan went supernova for Chicago as he posted a double-double on 49 points and 14 rebounds.
Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 16-33-3 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped the Heat to 38-33 and the Bulls to 32-37. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Miami and Chicago clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
Odds
The Heat are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Miami have won 18 out of their last 25 games against Chicago.
- Dec 20, 2022 - Chicago 113 vs. Miami 103
- Oct 19, 2022 - Chicago 116 vs. Miami 108
- Apr 02, 2022 - Miami 127 vs. Chicago 109
- Feb 28, 2022 - Miami 112 vs. Chicago 99
- Dec 11, 2021 - Miami 118 vs. Chicago 92
- Nov 27, 2021 - Miami 107 vs. Chicago 104
- Apr 26, 2021 - Chicago 110 vs. Miami 102
- Apr 24, 2021 - Miami 106 vs. Chicago 101
- Mar 12, 2021 - Miami 101 vs. Chicago 90
- Dec 08, 2019 - Miami 110 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 22, 2019 - Miami 116 vs. Chicago 108
- Jan 30, 2019 - Chicago 105 vs. Miami 89
- Jan 19, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Chicago 103
- Nov 23, 2018 - Miami 103 vs. Chicago 96
- Mar 29, 2018 - Miami 103 vs. Chicago 92
- Jan 15, 2018 - Chicago 119 vs. Miami 111
- Nov 26, 2017 - Miami 100 vs. Chicago 93
- Nov 01, 2017 - Miami 97 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 27, 2017 - Miami 100 vs. Chicago 88
- Dec 10, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 10, 2016 - Chicago 98 vs. Miami 95
- Apr 07, 2016 - Miami 106 vs. Chicago 98
- Mar 11, 2016 - Miami 118 vs. Chicago 96
- Mar 01, 2016 - Miami 129 vs. Chicago 111
- Jan 25, 2016 - Miami 89 vs. Chicago 84