Who's Playing

Miami @ Chicago

Current Records: Miami 38-33; Chicago 32-37

What to Know

The Miami Heat have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at United Center after having had a few days off. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Miami and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Heat wrapped it up with a 138-119 win at home. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 23 points and six assists along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Chicago ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Friday with a 139-131 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Small forward DeMar DeRozan went supernova for Chicago as he posted a double-double on 49 points and 14 rebounds.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 16-33-3 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped the Heat to 38-33 and the Bulls to 32-37. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Miami and Chicago clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Heat are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 18 out of their last 25 games against Chicago.