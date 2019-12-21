Bulls vs. Pistons odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 21 predictions from proven computer model

A Central Division battle is on tap between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 11-18 overall and 7-8 at home, while Chicago is 11-19 overall and 5-9 on the road. The Bulls are 16-14 against the spread this season while the Pistons are 11-16-2. Chicago is also riding a five-game cover streak on the road and has covered in two of the last three head-to-head meetings between the two franchises. Detroit is favored by two points in the latest Pistons vs. Bulls odds, while the over-under is set at 213.5. Before entering any Bulls vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 44 turnovers, Boston took down Detroit 114-93 on Friday. The Pistons were down 91-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The Pistons did get 44 points from their bench in the loss and that supplemental scoring will be key with Blake Griffin (knee) potentially sitting again on Saturday.

If Griffin is unable to go again, it puts added pressure on Andre Drummond to dominate the interior. Drummond is averaging 17.6 points and 16.5 rebounds per game this season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Chicago ultimately got the result it was hoping for on Wednesday, winning 110-109 over Washington. Chicago forward Lauri Markkanen looked sharp as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and nine rebounds. It was Markkanen's fifth 20-point game of the month and the 12-of-19 shooting performance could serve as a needed confidence boost after shooting 33.1 percent from the floor in November.

