Central Division rivals meet on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. The Detroit Pistons aim to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls. Detroit is 15-47 overall and 8-22 at home, losing the first two meetings of the season against Chicago. The Bulls are on the second night of a back-to-back with travel, leaving uncertainty with the team's injury report. Cade Cunningham (leg), Jalen Duren (ankle), and Isaiah Stewart (hip) are out for the Pistons, with Isaiah Livers (ankle) listed as doubtful.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Detroit. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bulls as 6-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222 in the latest Bulls vs. Pistons odds.

Bulls vs. Pistons spread: Bulls -6

Bulls vs. Pistons over/under: 222 points

Bulls vs. Pistons money line: Bulls -250, Pistons +205

CHI: The Bulls are 5-5-1 against the spread with no rest

DET: The Pistons are 12-16-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Bulls can cover



Chicago's defense is excellent this season, and this is also a friendly matchup for the team on that end of the floor. The Bulls are in the top six of the NBA in defensive rating, yielding fewer than 1.12 points per possession. Chicago is in the top three of the league in defensive rebound rate and second-chance points allowed, dominating the glass in thorough fashion. The Bulls also have top-10 marks in fast break points allowed, points allowed in the paint, field goal percentage allowed, 3-point percentage allowed, and free throw attempts allowed, with an above-average mark in turnover creation.

Chicago is also facing a shaky Detroit offense, with the Pistons scoring only 110.3 points per 100 possessions. That ranks in the bottom five of the NBA, and Detroit is No. 28 in field goal percentage (45.4%) and 2-point percentage (51.6%). The Pistons also struggle in generating assists (22.8 per game) with Detroit committing a turnover on nearly 15% of offensive possessions.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit has the benefit of home-court advantage in this matchup, and the Pistons' net rating is 3.1 points better per 100 possessions at home when compared to on the road this season. On offense, the Pistons lead the NBA in free throw creation, averaging 26.8 attempts per game and putting consistent pressure on opponents. Detroit is also in the top 10 of the NBA in both offensive rebound rate (28.9%) and second-chance points (14.9 per game).

On the other end, Detroit should benefit from Chicago's offensive struggles. The Bulls are No. 24 in the NBA in offensive rating and dead-last in 3-pointers per game. Chicago is also in the bottom five of the league in free throw creation and offensive rebound rate. Detroit is a top-10 team in fast break prevention on defense, and the Pistons also land above the NBA average with 7.2 steals per game this season.

