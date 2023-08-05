Just a few weeks before the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio has announced that he is taking a step back from basketball. Rubio said he will be focusing on his mental health for the foreseeable future.

Rubio was slated to be a key player for Spain in the FIBA World Cup, but that will not be the case now that he has paused all basketball activities. Rubio released a statement through the Spanish Basketball Federation in which he thanked everyone for their support and asked for privacy.

"I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health," Rubio said in his statement. "I want to thank all the support I have received from the FEB to understand my decision. Today #LaFamilia makes more sense than ever. Thank you. I would ask that my privacy be respected so that I can face these moments and be able to give more information when the time is right."

This past NBA season, Rubio made his return from an ACL injury and played 33 games for the Cavaliers. In that time, he averaged 5.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game. Looking ahead to the 2023-24 season, there is no current timetable for Rubio's return.

The No. 5 overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2009 NBA Draft, Rubio has tallied 7,570 points, 5,160 assists and 2,830 rebounds in 698 career NBA games.