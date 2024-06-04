The NBA announced the 12 referees that will be officiating the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. The officials were chosen by the NBA Referee Operations management team, which accounted for their performance in officiating through the first three rounds of the playoffs.
Scott Foster and Tony Brothers, who will officiate their 17th and 13th Finals, respectively, are among the 12 referees chosen.
"Each of these 12 officials have shown excellent skills, focus and commitment throughout the season and in the previous playoff rounds," President of League Operations Byron Spruell said. "Congratulations to this group for earning the right to work on the game's biggest stage, the NBA Finals."
Here are all 12 referees who will be used during the NBA Finals, which starts on June 6.
|Referee
|NBA Finals appearance
Scott Foster
17th NBA Finals appearance
Tony Brothers
13th NBA Finals appearance
Marc Davis
13th NBA Finals appearance
James Capers
12th NBA Finals appearance
Zach Zarba
11th NBA Finals appearance
John Goble
8th NBA Finals appearance
David Guthrie
7th NBA Finals appearance
Bill Kennedy
6th NBA Finals appearance
Josh Tiven
5th NBA Finals appearance
Courtney Kirkland
4th NBA Finals appearance
James Williams
4th NBA Finals appearance
Kevin Scott
2nd NBA Finals appearance
Foster has been a polarizing official in the NBA. Several players have spoken about not liking him publicly, most notably Chris Paul, who has had a well-documented disdain for the referee. That came to a head last November when Paul said after a game that the way Foster officiates him is "personal," saying, "The league knows, everybody knows, there's been a meeting."
Paul's issue with Foster aside, though, he's considered a well-respected game official amongst other referees and has officiated 24 NBA Finals games.
The NBA will announce the officiating assignments at 9 a.m. ET the day of each game during the Finals.