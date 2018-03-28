Cavaliers vs. Hornets odds: Unbiased computer model locks in strong NBA picks

The Hornets host the Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a big game for both sides, but for different reasons. The Cavs opened as three-point favorites, with the line quickly dipping to -1. The over-under, or total points Vegas believes will be scored, has risen from 228.5 to 229.5.

Cleveland (44-30) has a slim lead for the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference with just eight games to go. Charlotte (34-41), meanwhile, is 5.5 games out of the final spot in the East and likely needs to win out to have a shot at the postseason.

The model knows Cleveland won five straight before the wheels came off in a 98-79 loss at Miami on Tuesday. Cleveland didn't score fewer than 114 points during its win streak.

Kevin Love took an elbow to the face and missed the second half; he's questionable for Wednesday's game. LeBron James shot 7 of 18 for only 18 points, which means the Hornets will have to deal with a highly motivated King James.

The Hornets are finding a rhythm, but one loss likely dashes any playoff hopes. They have taken care of business during their four-game winning streak (against four of the bottom teams in the league), including scoring 140 on the Grizzlies and 137 on the Knicks.

Nicolas Batum returned from a four-game absence and collected nine points, four assists and three rebounds against the Knicks in 24 minutes. He's expected to get his usual full load of minutes against the Cavs.

Against the spread, this is a matchup of two of the most disappointing teams in the NBA. The Cavs are a miserable 15-40 ATS as favorites, but the Hornets are only 9-23 as the underdog, including 1-8 at home.

