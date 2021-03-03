Who's Playing
Indiana @ Cleveland
Current Records: Indiana 15-18; Cleveland 14-21
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a game against the Indiana Pacers since Oct. 26 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Cleveland and Indiana will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers should still be riding high after a win, while the Pacers will be looking to get back in the win column.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Cleveland and the Houston Rockets on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Cleveland wrapped it up with a 101-90 victory on the road. Cleveland's point guard Collin Sexton did his thing and had 39 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, Indiana ended up a good deal behind the Philadelphia 76ers when they played on Monday, losing 130-114. Indiana was down 105-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon (20 points) and point guard Edmond Sumner (18 points) were the top scorers for Indiana.
Cleveland is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Cleveland suffered a grim 119-99 defeat to the Pacers in the teams' previous meeting last December. Maybe the Cavaliers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 17 out of their last 31 games against Indiana.
- Dec 31, 2020 - Indiana 119 vs. Cleveland 99
- Feb 29, 2020 - Indiana 113 vs. Cleveland 104
- Nov 01, 2019 - Indiana 102 vs. Cleveland 95
- Oct 26, 2019 - Cleveland 110 vs. Indiana 99
- Feb 09, 2019 - Indiana 105 vs. Cleveland 90
- Jan 08, 2019 - Indiana 123 vs. Cleveland 115
- Dec 18, 2018 - Cleveland 92 vs. Indiana 91
- Oct 27, 2018 - Indiana 119 vs. Cleveland 107
- Apr 29, 2018 - Cleveland 105 vs. Indiana 101
- Apr 27, 2018 - Indiana 121 vs. Cleveland 87
- Apr 25, 2018 - Cleveland 98 vs. Indiana 95
- Apr 22, 2018 - Cleveland 104 vs. Indiana 100
- Apr 20, 2018 - Indiana 92 vs. Cleveland 90
- Apr 18, 2018 - Cleveland 100 vs. Indiana 97
- Apr 15, 2018 - Indiana 98 vs. Cleveland 80
- Jan 26, 2018 - Cleveland 115 vs. Indiana 108
- Jan 12, 2018 - Indiana 97 vs. Cleveland 95
- Dec 08, 2017 - Indiana 106 vs. Cleveland 102
- Nov 01, 2017 - Indiana 124 vs. Cleveland 107
- Apr 23, 2017 - Cleveland 106 vs. Indiana 102
- Apr 20, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. Indiana 114
- Apr 17, 2017 - Cleveland 117 vs. Indiana 111
- Apr 15, 2017 - Cleveland 109 vs. Indiana 108
- Apr 02, 2017 - Cleveland 135 vs. Indiana 130
- Feb 15, 2017 - Cleveland 113 vs. Indiana 104
- Feb 08, 2017 - Cleveland 132 vs. Indiana 117
- Nov 16, 2016 - Indiana 103 vs. Cleveland 93
- Apr 06, 2016 - Indiana 123 vs. Cleveland 109
- Feb 29, 2016 - Cleveland 100 vs. Indiana 96
- Feb 01, 2016 - Cleveland 111 vs. Indiana 106
- Nov 08, 2015 - Cleveland 101 vs. Indiana 97