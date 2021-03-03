Who's Playing

Indiana @ Cleveland

Current Records: Indiana 15-18; Cleveland 14-21

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a game against the Indiana Pacers since Oct. 26 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Cleveland and Indiana will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers should still be riding high after a win, while the Pacers will be looking to get back in the win column.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Cleveland and the Houston Rockets on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Cleveland wrapped it up with a 101-90 victory on the road. Cleveland's point guard Collin Sexton did his thing and had 39 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Indiana ended up a good deal behind the Philadelphia 76ers when they played on Monday, losing 130-114. Indiana was down 105-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon (20 points) and point guard Edmond Sumner (18 points) were the top scorers for Indiana.

Cleveland is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Cleveland suffered a grim 119-99 defeat to the Pacers in the teams' previous meeting last December. Maybe the Cavaliers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Cleveland have won 17 out of their last 31 games against Indiana.